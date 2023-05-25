Boston High School Students See Pathways to Success via Mass Insight’s Career Speaker Series
Executives representing Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, First Republic Bank, and Liberty Mutual spoke with Burke HS students.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research has partnered with the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester over the last two school years to create the Career Pathways Speaker Series, which brings diverse groups of professionals from various industries to the high school to speak with Advanced Placement® (AP®) STEM and English junior and senior students.
Close to 40 students attended the fourth event in the series which took place last week and featured three panelists who spoke about their careers, backgrounds, and educational experiences. Liberty Mutual Senior Specialist of Community Investments Jacquelina Fontes, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Senior Research Assistant Nishan Jones, and First Republic Bank Director of Tech & Venture Banking Jennifer Zavala shared their journeys and then sat with students in breakout groups for discussion and Q&A.
“This program has grown substantially since our pilot event in the fall of 2021 and each group of panelists gives AP students more opportunities to learn about post-secondary education options and potential career paths,” said Mass Insight’s President & CEO, Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D. “Burke High School has participated in our AP STEM & English program for a decade and I’m proud that we have been able to expand programming to include career exploration and development for students.”
“This series of events has been beneficial for our students, both in terms of the diversity of roles and the industries that the panelists represent,” said Burke Head of School Amilcar Silva. “Mass Insight is a valued partner in preparing students for success in college and beyond.”
Over the past 15 years, Mass Insight’s Advanced Placement (AP) STEM & English Program has supported more than 60,000 students from more than 150 public high schools. The program is designed to drive a culture of high expectations and dramatically increase participation and performance in AP courses, particularly among underserved populations.
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston over 25 years ago, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
