Best of Senior Living Awards by Seniorly
Seniorly announces the release of the Best of Senior Living Awards 2023. 145 best senior living facilities chosen from a network of over 60,000 facilities.SAN FRANCISCO,, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniorly, the premier technology-enabled senior living marketplace, today announced the 145 best senior living facilities in the nation as part of their annual Best of Senior Living Awards 2023.
The winners were chosen out of Seniorly’s network of 60,000 facilities across the country. The best facilities were chosen in each of these five regions – West, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest – for having exemplary quality of senior care, resident and family engagement, and innovative programming.
The winners were chosen based on feedback from community residents and their families, as well as a network of over 200 independent professionals in the field of senior advisory services. These advisors have personal experience working with senior living providers in their community and have based their recommendations on first hand interactions with community leadership, staff, and residents on a consistent basis.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, seniors continue to face a multitude of health challenges and it has never been more critical for families to find the perfect senior living facility for their unique needs," said Arthur Bretschneider, CEO of Seniorly. “To help American seniors get the care they need and deserve, we did a comprehensive analysis to identify the winners of the Best of Senior Living Awards 2023.”
Seniorly believes in promoting the positive impact that the right living community can have on the aging experience, including physical health indicators, cognitive stability, social engagement, and overall well-being and happiness.
To qualify for the Awards, communities must have had positive feedback from a member of the Seniorly Local Advisor network during the 2022 calendar year, be free of licensing violations for the last 24 months, have no evidence of negative media coverage, and have positive verified resident feedback.
10 Best of Senior Living Facilities in 2023
Corso Atlanta: Atlanta, GA
Maravilla: Santa Barbara, CA
Bella Villagio: Palm Desert, CA
Casa de Manana: La Jolla, CA
The Breakers at Edgewater Beach: Chicago,IL
Fellowship Square: Tucson, AZ
Brightview Paramus: Paramus, NJ
Atria West 86: New York, NJ
The Club at Briarcliff Manor: Briarcliff Manor, NY
The Tradition Buffalo Speedway: Houston, TX
3 Best Senior Living Facilities in Each Region
Northeast:
Brightview Paramus: Paramus, NJ
Atria West 86: New York, NJ
The Club at Briarcliff Manor: Briarcliff Manor, NY
Southeast:
Corso Atlanta: Atlanta, GA
Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay: Sarasota, FL
Windsor Pointe of Jacksonville: Jacksonville, FL
Midwest:
The Breakers at Edgewater Beach: Chicago,IL
Lake Barrington Woods: Barrington, IL
Belmont Village Glenview: Glenview, IL
Southwest:
Fellowship Square: Tucson, AZ
The Tradition Buffalo Speedway: Houston, TX
Conservatory at Plano: Plano, TX
West:
Maravilla: Santa Barbara, CA
Bella Villagio: Palm Desert, CA
Casa de Manana: La Jolla, CA
For more information, please visit seniorly.com
Christine Healy
Seniorly
+1 305-499-5866
email us here