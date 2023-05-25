Europe Cable Management Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 8,580.3 Million by 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe cable management market is estimated to reach US$ 8,580.3 Million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The cable management market in Europe is expanding and has enormous potential. Due to the expansion of the construction and restoration industries, the sector has experienced a surge in demand in recent years. The extensive adoption of new technologies, such as 5G mobile networks, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smart homes, linked cars, and other applications that need effective data transfer over long distances, has increased the demand for cable management solutions in Europe.
The need for cable management systems is growing along with the expansion of cable distribution across several European sectors. For instance, the number of fixed cable broadband connections in the UK increased from 5.08 million in 2019 to 5.36 million in 2021, according to the Office of Communications (United Kingdom).
Factors such as the increased need for smart buildings, rising construction activity, and the growing requirement for energy efficiency are driving the market. By connecting its electricity infrastructure with Egypt, Greece is starting one of Europe's most ambitious energy projects. Copelouzos Group announced in September 2022 the start of a project whose management had met with the Egyptian government to expedite the procedure. As part of this project, a submerged cable will deliver 3,000 MW of electricity, enough to light up to 450,000 homes, directly from northern Egypt to Attica in Greece.
5G is the next generation of mobile network technology and is likely to spread across Europe over the next few years. As a result, dependable cable management systems that can handle the high bandwidth requirements of 5G networks will be in great demand in the cable management market, which will offer lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the cable management market. In order to allow 5G ecosystems throughout Europe, the EU is also sponsoring 11 new technologies and experimental projects. Among them are eight brand-new initiatives to create a top-notch European supply chain for 5G gear. According to the European Commission's 5G Action Plan for Europe (5GAP), all urban areas and major transportation corridors in Europe must have continuous 5G coverage by the year 2025.
Electric Cable is Gaining Popularity Among the End-Users
In 2022, the electric cable segment accounted for a significant share of the Europe cable management market. Due to a growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, there has been an increase in the demand for electric cable management systems in recent years. The usage of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power has led to an increase in the number of electric cables in use, and efficient management of these cables is vital for maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the electrical system.
Cable Conduits are Popular Material Choice for Electrical Installations
In 2022, the cable conduits segment dominated the Europe cable management market and is likely to record an opportunity of US$ 1293.7 Mn during the forecast period. Conduit is frequently the material of choice for electrical installations. In contrast to other products, cable management requires a higher number of conduits than other products, raising the segmental share of the product in 2022.
Metallic Material is Frequently Utilized in the Production of Cable Management Products
In 2022, the metallic segment recorded a 63% revenue share of the Europe cable management market and is likely to project the highest annual growth rate over the prediction period. Conduits, clamps, rings, rail systems, wire paths, and other cable management equipment are frequently made of metal. Aluminum has a large proportion in the metallic sector since it is the metal most frequently utilized to make cable management products.
Commercial End-User Dominated the Europe Cable Management Market
In 2022, the commercial segment generated the maximum revenue share and is likely to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial end-user sector majorly deploys the majority of electrical and communication cables. Therefore, they have the highest demand for cable management.
Distribution Channels Generated About Half of Total Revenue in the Market
In 2022, the direct channel segment recorded over half of the revenue in the Europe cable management market. This is consistent with customer behavior as professionals in the fields of construction, IT & telecom, mining, automation, maritime, and medicine prefer to purchase cable management from distributors. Throughout the projection period, the segment is likely to present a significant revenue opportunity worth US$2,261.3 million.
Germany is a World Leader in the Cable Management Market
In 2022, Germany held the position of the highest shareholder in the Europe cable management market. Germany is a world leader in cable management due to its infrastructure and advanced technology. According to Global Population Review, European nations like Germany and the UK are among the most technologically developed in the world, and their improvements in infrastructure and technology account for their substantial market share in Europe.
Due to its technology breakthroughs and infrastructure initiatives, such as the German rail network, which drive the market growth. The demand for cable management systems is likely to rise as a result of the renovation and development of the rail network in Germany, which will further fuel market expansion.
The UK, which is closely lagging behind Germany, is a sizable player in the European cable management business. The UK government's emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies has increased demand for cable management products. Infrastructural initiatives in the UK, like high-speed rail and smart grid integration, are also anticipated to fuel the market's expansion in the ensuing years.
Top 6 Players Attain Over 57% of Revenue of the Europe Cable Management Market
The European cable management market is highly fragmented, with numerous regional firms competing with one another for market share on the basis of price and product quality. Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Anamet Europe, and Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd. are a few examples of important manufacturers. These market participants provide cutting-edge goods along with extensive services geared toward offering end-to-end cabling solution bundles customized to clients' particular wants or requirements.
According to the analysis of Astute Analytica, with a market share of over 17%, Eaton Corporation PLC is the market leader in cable management in Europe. Since it has been producing high-quality goods for more than a century, the business has earned a reputation as one of the market's most reliable suppliers. Eaton offers complete solutions that assist both organizations and consumers in effectively and safely managing their cable networks, from electrical connectors to industrial enclosures.
In order to reduce energy consumption by introducing more effective methods for managing cross-border cable infrastructure projects, Eaton closely collaborates with national governments throughout Europe. These efforts not only make a significant contribution to sustainability, but they also result in increased savings being passed on to customers from lower costs incurred during installation/maintenance processes.
Major Plastic Cable Player:
Polypipe
Wienerberger
Frankishe
Schlemmer
Shintech
Valdinox
CANTEX INC.
Other Prominent Player
Major Electrical Cable Players:
Anamet Europe
Atkore International Holdings Inc.
Chatsworth Products
Eaton Corporation PLC
Electri-Flex Company
Hellermann Tyton
Legrand SA
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Panduit
Prysmian S.p.A.
Schneider Electric SE
Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd)
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
By Type
Electrical Cable
Communication Cable
By Product
Bridle Rings/ Cable Hooks
Cable Clips
Cable Conduits
Pipes
Fittings
Cable Glands
Cable Runway
Cable Ties
Cable Tray
Cable Twist Lock
Center-Rail Systems
Raceways
Vertical & Horizontal Cable Managers
Wire Basket
Wireway
Junction Box
By Material
Metallic
Aluminium & Steel
Others
Non-Metallic
Glass-Fibre Reinforced Plastic
PVC
PE
PP
By Design
Flexible
Rigid
By End User
Government
Residential
Commercial
IT & Telecommunication
Construction
Automation
Medical
Energy
Mining
Marine
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct
Distributor
Online
By Region
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
