Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,545 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 25

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Dupree v. Younger the court held that a post-trial motion under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 50 is not required to preserve for appellate review a purely legal issue resolved at summary judgment.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-210_7mi8.pdf

In Sackett v. EPA the court held that the Clean Water Act extends only to wetlands that have a continuous surface connection with “waters” of the United States—i.e., with a relatively permanent body of water connected to traditional interstate navigable waters, 33 U. S. C. §1362(7)—making it difficult to determine where the water ends and the wetland begins.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-454_4g15.pdf

In Tyler v. Hennepin County the court held that petitioner Geraldine Tyler plausibly alleges that Hennepin County unconstitutionally retained the excess value of her home above her tax debt in violation of the Takings Clause.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-166_8n59.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more