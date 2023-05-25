U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 25

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Dupree v. Younger the court held that a post-trial motion under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 50 is not required to preserve for appellate review a purely legal issue resolved at summary judgment.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-210_7mi8.pdf

In Sackett v. EPA the court held that the Clean Water Act extends only to wetlands that have a continuous surface connection with “waters” of the United States—i.e., with a relatively permanent body of water connected to traditional interstate navigable waters, 33 U. S. C. §1362(7)—making it difficult to determine where the water ends and the wetland begins.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-454_4g15.pdf

In Tyler v. Hennepin County the court held that petitioner Geraldine Tyler plausibly alleges that Hennepin County unconstitutionally retained the excess value of her home above her tax debt in violation of the Takings Clause.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-166_8n59.pdf