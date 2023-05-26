The future of surgery is here: Surgery International launches as a first-of-its-kind global news hub
EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgery International, a unique global news hub exploring the rapidly evolving world of surgery, has been launched to provide unbiased and independent surgery news to surgeons, anaesthetists, and the whole perioperative team.
Created by surgeons for the global surgical community, Surgery International is a first-of-its-kind platform that aims to become the go-to place for all surgical and operating theatre teams, uniting them for the first time to share unique insights, perspectives, and updates from around the globe.
The free content on Surgery International is focused on a number of key themes, including technology, lifestyle, practice, and legends. It explores the latest surgery news and developments while celebrating the leaders driving change and innovation within the profession.
In addition to daily news, the site carries a ‘feature of the week’ where industry legends share their insights, such as a sustainable surgeon who has developed a platform into a growing business to an American Physician and former NASA Astronaut.
Surgery International has been launched to help develop a stronger voice for all surgical professionals and their multidisciplinary teams in perioperative care.
The expert team curates a range of high-quality content daily to inform, educate, and entertain a global audience of surgeons and their teams.
Professor Shafi Ahmed, one of the creators of Surgery International, said: “After 18 months of working with award-winning journalists, publishers, and marketing teams, we are really proud and excited to launch Surgery International. We are devoted to communicating the latest advancements in patient care, disruptive technologies and fresh insights – all designed to keep surgical staff abreast of the latest developments in the field.”
Surgery International showcases all that is new in surgery and provides the most up-to-date, cutting-edge, impartial, and independent surgery news. The site features interviews with leading surgeons at the cutting edge of surgical innovation who are helping to advance the future of surgery in inspiring ways.
The platform is dedicated to sharing unique insights and perspectives in the world of surgery and delivering inspiring conversations with today’s surgical leaders from across the globe to inspire the next generation.
To register for free and start exploring the fascinating world of surgery, visit https://surgery.international/.
