Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,737 in the last 365 days.

The future of surgery is here: Surgery International launches as a first-of-its-kind global news hub

Surgery International news page

The news page on Surgery International

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgery International, a unique global news hub exploring the rapidly evolving world of surgery, has been launched to provide unbiased and independent surgery news to surgeons, anaesthetists, and the whole perioperative team.

Created by surgeons for the global surgical community, Surgery International is a first-of-its-kind platform that aims to become the go-to place for all surgical and operating theatre teams, uniting them for the first time to share unique insights, perspectives, and updates from around the globe.

The free content on Surgery International is focused on a number of key themes, including technology, lifestyle, practice, and legends. It explores the latest surgery news and developments while celebrating the leaders driving change and innovation within the profession.

In addition to daily news, the site carries a ‘feature of the week’ where industry legends share their insights, such as a sustainable surgeon who has developed a platform into a growing business to an American Physician and former NASA Astronaut.

Surgery International has been launched to help develop a stronger voice for all surgical professionals and their multidisciplinary teams in perioperative care.

The expert team curates a range of high-quality content daily to inform, educate, and entertain a global audience of surgeons and their teams.

Professor Shafi Ahmed, one of the creators of Surgery International, said: “After 18 months of working with award-winning journalists, publishers, and marketing teams, we are really proud and excited to launch Surgery International. We are devoted to communicating the latest advancements in patient care, disruptive technologies and fresh insights – all designed to keep surgical staff abreast of the latest developments in the field.”

Surgery International showcases all that is new in surgery and provides the most up-to-date, cutting-edge, impartial, and independent surgery news. The site features interviews with leading surgeons at the cutting edge of surgical innovation who are helping to advance the future of surgery in inspiring ways.

The platform is dedicated to sharing unique insights and perspectives in the world of surgery and delivering inspiring conversations with today’s surgical leaders from across the globe to inspire the next generation.

To register for free and start exploring the fascinating world of surgery, visit https://surgery.international/.

Ends

Lisa McGauley
Surgery International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The future of surgery is here: Surgery International launches as a first-of-its-kind global news hub

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more