Winning by Design is Proud to Announce the Customer Success for Impact Training Sessions for June and July 2023

Unlock the Potential to Successfully Connect with Customers and Grow Lasting Relationships.UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning by Design is proud to announce the offering of an 8-hour live instruction, and one 2-hour session each week customer success for impact course. The curriculum consists of 11 modules delivered over four weeks with an experienced trainer leading each lesson. Learners receive access to a learning management platform that reinforces concepts through videos and frameworks. This training program is designed to give learners the tools and knowledge needed to be successful in today's ever-evolving customer success landscape.
The Customer Success for Impact Training course is designed for account managers, customer success managers, and sales development representatives who want to master the skills required to bring recurring impact and value to the company’s SaaS customers responsible for account growth. Through a combination of lectures, collaborative activities, and hands-on practice, learners will learn how to apply a customer-centric approach across the customer lifecycle to grow and expand accounts. By the end of the training, learners will be able to proactively manage and develop accounts.
The Winning by Design curriculum spreads over four weeks, the course covers topics such as “The SaaS Method for Customer Success,” “Diagnosis Across the Customer Journey,” “The Science of Effective Communication,” “Impact” and much more. This allows learners to interact with certified trainers with an 8 hour of live instructions that include role plays, breakouts and recurring revenue frameworks applied to real world scenarios.
The skills taught during the program are designed to help learners become better communicators and gain insights into how customers offerings are being perceived by the customer. Trainees also learn how to conduct executive business reviews that uncover new opportunities for impactful conversations, while understanding when to employ trigger plays that could save a customer relationship from deteriorating.
By enrolling in Winning by Design, learners will be well-equipped to meet the challenges of today's customer success landscape and help achieve success. With its comprehensive curriculum combined with hands-on coaching experiences trainees should leave with essential skills that can be utilized to increase loyalty among existing customers while also better attracting new ones.
