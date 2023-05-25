Freelance Platform Market to Get a New Boost : Upwork, Guru.com, Fiverr
Freelance Platform Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come
Freelance Platform Market will witness a 14.16% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Freelance Platform market to witness a CAGR of 14.16% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Freelance Platform Market Breakdown by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Freelancers) by Type (Remote Freelancing, Local Freelancing) by Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Freelance Platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 4998.34 Million at a CAGR of 14.16% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5211.51 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Freelance Platform Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Freelance Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Upwork, Guru.com, Fiverr, Toptal, Bark (Amazon), Skyword, Envato Studio, 99Designs, Designhill, TaskRabbit, Freelancer.com
Definition:
A freelance platform is an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals looking to outsource work with freelance professionals who offer their services. These platforms offer a wide range of services, including web development, graphic design, writing, translation, digital marketing, and many other specialized skills. Freelance platforms provide a platform for clients to post job descriptions and receive proposals from freelancers who are interested in the work. The clients can then select the freelancer they want to work with based on their proposals, work samples, and ratings from previous clients. Freelance platforms often provide tools for managing projects, such as messaging, time tracking, and invoicing, making it easier for both clients and freelancers to collaborate and manage their work.
Market Trends:
Emergence of Large Online Labor Platforms
Market Drivers:
Increasing Number of Freelance Workers and Rising Demand for Freelance Platforms by IT Professionals
Market Opportunities:
Demand from High-Skilled Freelancers in Emerging Countries, Increasing Use of Freelance Platforms for Completing Short-Term Projects and Ease to Hire Freelancers Irrespective of their Location
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Freelance Platform Market: Remote Freelancing, Local Freelancing
Key Applications/end-users of Freelance Platform Market: SMEs, Large Enterprises, Freelancers
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Freelance Platform Market?
• What you should look for in a Freelance Platform
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Freelance Platform vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Upwork, Guru.com, Fiverr, Toptal, Bark (Amazon), Skyword, Envato Studio, 99Designs, Designhill, TaskRabbit, Freelancer.com
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Freelance Platform
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Freelance Platform for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Freelance Platform Market
Freelance Platform Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Freelance Platform Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Freelance Platform Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Freelance Platform Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Freelance Platform Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Freelance Platform
Freelance Platform Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Freelance Platform Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
