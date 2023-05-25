FLIP LOK ANNOUNCES SCHOOL SAFETY INSTALLATION IN ILLINOIS REGIONAL OFFICE OF EDUCATION 47

Flip Lok Logo Anna Reger, Founder of Flip Lok Anna Reger Demonstrating Flip Lok Installation in ROE 47

Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties School District Become the First in the State to Utilize the School Safety Solution

ROCK FALLS, ILLINOIS, USA, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, there have been 22 U.S. school shootings that have resulted in injuries and death. With a rise over the last several years in active shooter situations, entrepreneur and mother of six, Anna Reger , founded Flip Lok with inventor husband John Reger.It is with safety in mind that patented safety device Flip Lok will be installed in schools in Illinois’ Regional Office of Education (ROE) 47 on June 5, 2023.Mrs. Reger shares, “Children are scared, and parents feel powerless, but with Flip Lok, they don’t have to be. We created this product to provide a way to hit the ground running and provide children with a fighting chance when a threat is imminent.”Flip Lok’s ease of use - while also ensuring maximum protection during an event - makes it a great resource for schools and the community. “What’s proprietary about it is the way it flips,” Reger explained. “I wanted something so simple to use that a 5-year-old would be able to activate it.”When an emergency occurs in a school, an alarm is sounded alerting staff and children to flip the lock. This allows children and staff time to run and hide in the back of the classroom until given all clear.Houston-based Flip Lok can withstand up to 2,100 pounds of pressure. It can be installed on any inward and outward swinging doors. Flip Lok, which is designed to be easy to install, is available for residential use. Flip Lok can be ordered for commercial use as well.About Flip Lok:Created by Founder Anna Reger and her husband and Flip Lok inventor, John Reger, Flip Lok’s goal is to enable Americans to protect themselves and their families wherever they are: at the office, school, and home. The patented technology withstands pressure of up to 2100 pounds. Learn more at fliplok.com.

The New Standard for School Safety