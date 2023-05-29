WPML Translation Hub Simplifies the Translating for WordPress Websites to Small Translation Services
WPML, the Multilingual WordPress plugin, released its Translation Hub, helping translation services translate WordPress sites without technical hassle.
We've developed WPML Translation Hub to address the needs of many small translation services, helping businesses go global. Translation Hub will simplify work for the translation services and clients.”HK, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Small translation services that work with WordPress sites have a new best friend: WPML Translation Hub. This innovative product provides a free, self-service interface that makes it easy for small translation services to integrate with WordPress sites and translate content without any technical hassles.
WordPress sites make up a significant portion of business websites on the internet, which means that almost any translation service will encounter the challenge of translating WordPress content. WPML Translation Hub simplifies this process by handling all the technical aspects of the translation, including accessing the WordPress site's admin, understanding what in the WordPress admin needs to be translated, keeping track of what's translated and what's not, and dealing with different WordPress themes and plugins, which store their content in different ways.
Without Translation Hub, small translation services would have to deal with a lot of technical setup for projects that arrive once in a while. Translation Hub eliminates these problems by allowing clients to use the WPML plugin, which takes care of all the technicalities related to translating content. Clients have full control over what they translate and the cost, and they can relax knowing that nobody besides them is accessing the admin of their sites.
The process is simple: translation services sign up to WPML Translation Hub themselves, give the client a token to set on the site, and once the client sets that token, they can send all the content to translation directly to the translation service. Translations will return automatically to WordPress, without the need for any manual work. Translation services never have to log in to the client's site, don't need to worry about what to translate and what not to touch, and never worry about breaking anything in the process.
"We've developed WPML Translation Hub to address the needs of many small translation services, helping businesses go global. Translation Hub will simplify work for the translation services, their clients and even WPML team. This way, everyone can focus on what they do best, instead of dealing with mundane technical work", said Amir Helzer, WPML founder.
WPML Translation Hub is now available for sign-up for translation services of any size. Say goodbye to WordPress translation challenges and hello to Translation Hub.
