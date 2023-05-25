Centerm exhibits at Seamless Middle East 2023, boosting seamless payment acceptance solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest professional financial exhibition in the Middle East, Seamless Middle East 2023, was grandly held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 23rd to 24th May.
The venue attracted more than 100 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors worldwide. Exhibitor Centerm shined brilliantly at the exhibition and became the focus of attention on the scene. Centerm's world-class products represent the international payment industry's development trend, attracting hundreds of customers to stop and experience.
As a leading global payment solution provider, Centerm dedicates to providing merchants with cutting-edge professional payment terminals and integrated management solutions, helping them to streamline their payment operations while making it easier for customers to transact seamlessly and conveniently.
Centerm showcased the POS product family series during the two-day event, fulfilling the different needs of SMEs, financial institutions, and other service providers worldwide. The POS Product family, including various POS terminals, is presented at the exhibition booth.
Four sections display different types of products, including Smart POS, Intelligent cash register, Soundbox, and integrated payment solution. These products with excellent design have advanced technical features that deliver exceptional performance in business payment scenarios.
Centerm also unveiled new release POS products at this event, including Smart Q7 POS and Linux POS B70. Smart Q7 POS, which includes a professional 1D/2D barcode scanner, can quickly and accurately identify various codes. Linux POS B70 with a resistive touchscreen can meet all payment requirements.
There were more exciting pitches and gift distribution activities on site, and the audience responded enthusiastically.
Vince Wang, Director of Centerm's Overseas Department, delivered an important speech with inspiring content at the new product release session of the booth.
Centerm’s professional team and product specialists were excited to host visitors with product demonstrations, interactive activities, and meetings throughout both days.
Centerm is fully committed to making its professional devices with advanced technology available to merchants and payment service providers worldwide as part of its international expansion. Therefore, Centerm invite professional partners, agents, distributors, customers, Etc., to join Centerm in the future of the payment industry.
With this thrilled and successful participation in the Seamless Middle East 2023, Centerm is looking forward to all interested parities to join Centerm . Join Centerm, join the future payment era.
Vince Wang
