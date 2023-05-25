Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,500 in the last 365 days.

Moldova ratifies EU customs cooperation agreement

This May, the Parliament of Moldova ratified an agreement with the European Union on accession to the customs cooperation programme of the EU.

It will strengthen cooperation between the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova and EU countries, ensure border security, and facilitate trade. The agreement will also intensify cooperation with the customs authorities of other signatory countries. 

The agreement includes strengthening administrative and IT capacities, developing and operating European electronic systems, and introducing innovations in customs policy. The first equipment has already been delivered to Moldova and will provide a link between the national and European tax systems.

Earlier, at the end of April 2023, the Moldovan Parliament also ratified a decision on the mutual recognition of the EU-Moldova programme of authorised economic operators. Ratification of this decision should strengthen cooperation between the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova and those of the European Union within the framework of the implementation of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement.  

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova ratifies EU customs cooperation agreement

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more