Moldova ratifies EU customs cooperation agreement

This May, the Parliament of Moldova ratified an agreement with the European Union on accession to the customs cooperation programme of the EU.

It will strengthen cooperation between the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova and EU countries, ensure border security, and facilitate trade. The agreement will also intensify cooperation with the customs authorities of other signatory countries.

The agreement includes strengthening administrative and IT capacities, developing and operating European electronic systems, and introducing innovations in customs policy. The first equipment has already been delivered to Moldova and will provide a link between the national and European tax systems.

Earlier, at the end of April 2023, the Moldovan Parliament also ratified a decision on the mutual recognition of the EU-Moldova programme of authorised economic operators. Ratification of this decision should strengthen cooperation between the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova and those of the European Union within the framework of the implementation of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement.

