Viscosupplementation Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 8.958.9 Million By 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global viscosupplementation market value is expected to reach US$ 8,958.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2023–2030).
Osteoarthritis (OA) viscosupplementation is increasingly popular as patients seek out non-surgical treatments. According to the most recent reports from Astute Analytica, in 2022, viscosupplementation make up 23.9% of the market for OA therapies worldwide. The market is growing owing to a number of factors, including the rising prevalence of OA, the increased usage of minimally invasive procedures, the growing senior population, and the availability of cutting-edge technologies.
Growing awareness of viscosupplementation as a treatment option for osteoarthritis has raised the demand for these goods. The cases of osteoarthritis are estimated to rise by 25% of the population by 2030, driving up the demand for non-surgical, minimally invasive treatments. The increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, which have fewer dangers, shorter recovery times, and easier outcomes than conventional ones, is another significant cause.
The WHO predicts that the proportion of individuals 65 and older in the world will rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050, leading to an increase in obesity and osteoarthritis prevalence. As a result, it is projected that the demand for the product will increase significantly as a result of the target population's globalization and the rising popularity of alternative treatments to corticosteroids for the treatment of joint pain.
Three Injection Segment is Holding Prominent Position in the Global Market
In 2022, the three injection segments dominated the global viscosupplementation market with a revenue share of 44.9%. The increased significance of three-injection in reducing pain and swelling in arthritic joints is highlighted by this trend. The therapy has been shown to be more successful than conventional therapies like saline control, which only showed a 62% reduction in pain after four weeks and a 71% reduction after eight weeks. In contrast, arthritic joints' discomfort and soreness were reduced more quickly and effectively after the three-injection viscosupplementation technique.
Contrary, the single injection segment is likely to grow at a rapid rate of 9.2%. Due to the growing demand for quick and effective treatment options, single-injection viscosupplementation usage is likely to rise, which will propel market growth.
Viscosupplementation is the First Line of Treatment for Osteoarthritis
In 2022, the hospital segment acquired a revenue share of 79.8% of the global market. On the other hand, the orthopedic clinics/ASCs segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 8.8% from 2023-2030. Two factors contributing to the growth of the orthopedic clinics/ASC segment are the transition to value-based care and the intensifying competition hospitals face from outpatient facilities. Because outpatient facilities offer both operational and financial savings, including easier patient access, inexpensive prices, and more opportunities for physician participation, they are growing.
Asia Pacific to Attain Over 38% Revenue of Global Viscosupplementation Market
Asia Pacific is likely to hold a significant market share due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis and the increased desire for effective and minimally invasive therapies. This region will grow at a rapid rate over the next several years due to factors such as an aging population, an increase in the need for osteoarthritis therapies, and growing knowledge of viscosupplementation. According to the World Health Organization, 1.1 billion individuals in the Asia-Pacific region will be 65 years of age or older by 2050. The most common form of arthritis, osteoarthritis, affects up to 80% of people aged 65 and over. Viscosupplementation can be used to treat osteoarthritis and other similar medical conditions' significant joint pain and inflammation.
Rising healthcare spending and technology advancements are likely to fuel market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. As a result, the region will continue to account for more than 38% of global viscosupplementation market revenue.
Top 9 Players to Hold 50% of the Market Share
Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew PLC, LG Chem, Lifecore, Ferring B.V., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., and other well-known companies are active in the global viscosupplementation market.
These market participants are making investments in collaborations, new product introductions, mergers, and expansions. For instance, in June 2019, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. unveiled Hyalofast, a hyaluronic acid-based scaffold for cartilage regeneration, at the International Cartilage Regeneration (ICRS) and Joint Preservation Society.
Leading Competitors
Sanofi
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Zimmer Biomet
LIFECORE
LG Chem
Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Ferring B.V.
SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global viscosupplementation market segmentation focuses on Product Type, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type
Single Injection
Three Injection
Five Injection
By End-Users
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics/ASCs
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of America
