Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 3,420.05 Mn by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 3,420.05 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.29% from 2023-2031.
Stem cell therapy has become a viable therapeutic strategy for the management of several chronic and life-threatening conditions. The stem cell therapy market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region owing to a number of factors, including rising public awareness of the therapeutic benefits of stem cell therapy, technological advancements, partnerships between academia and business, and supportive government initiatives. The region is a desirable market for stem cell therapy because it is also home to a number of renowned stem cell research institutions and companies. The largest cell treatment experiment in patients with chronic heart failure showed that injecting patients with human bone marrow-derived stem cells dramatically lowers their risk of heart attack or stroke. In individuals with high levels of a blood marker for inflammation, the medication also cut the risk of heart attack or stroke by 75%.
Regenerative medicine is likely to become more widely accepted and used in various Asian nations, which will increase market income. For instance, in Jan 2021, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited gained MHLW certification for Yescarta in Japan. As a result, Japan is the only country in East Asia to have commercialized Kymriah and Yescarta for medical usage. MHLW authorized the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation (FBRI) at Kobe to supply and manufacture Kymriah in Japan in October 2020 by Novartis. This is anticipated to establish an Asian manufacturing network that fills the gap between supply and demand for cutting-edge cell therapies.
Allogeneic Stem Cell Held a Revenue of US$ 839.17 Million
In 2022, the allogeneic stem cell therapy segment generated a valuation of US$ 839.17 Mn in the global Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market. This expansion can be due to the rise in chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune problems, all of which can be effectively treated with stem cell therapies, and the expanding number of nations offering stem cell banking services.
Adult Stem Cell Held About 80% of the Revenue Share
In 2022, the Adult Stem Cells (ASCs) segment accounted for about 80% of the total APAC stem cell therapy market. In addition, the segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 10.53% over the analysis years from 2023 to 2031.
Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs Generated a Revenue Share of 49%
In 2022, the adipose tissue-derived MSCs segment held a significant revenue share of 49% of the stem cell therapy market in APAC and will register a CAGR of 10.74% during 2023-2031. The demand for MSCs derived from adipose tissue is rising due to their expanding therapeutic applications.
Cell Acquisition is Widely Adopted by End-Users
In 2022, the cell acquisition segment acquired a lucrative revenue share of 35% of the APAC stem cell therapy market and is likely to notice a growth in CAGR of 10.73% throughout the forecast period. In the cell acquisition segment, the bone marrow harvest segment dominated the market owing to elements such as growing awareness, rising blood cancer prevalence, and easier access to therapy.
China, Japan, and Australia: The Major Countries Witnessing Growth in Stem Cell Therapy Market in APAC
In the Asia Pacific region, stem cell therapy is most popular in China. Yet, a number of other countries also control this market. In addition to making significant investments in the country's stem cell market, the Chinese government has built a huge number of research institutions and production facilities. Hence, two well-known stem cell research organizations that have expanded are the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Institute of Material Medicine. China is becoming one of the most enticing markets in the Asia Pacific region for stem cell therapy as a result of these investments.
The introduction of National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research in India in 2020 has contributed to the growth of the market for stem cell therapeutics. The government has also launched various initiatives to promote the expansion of the stem cell sector, including the "Stem Cell Initiative Scheme" in 2019. India has been a sought-after location for investments in the market as a result of its focus on stem cell research and therapy.
In order to promote the expansion and commercialization of stem cell research, Japan has put rules in place. This includes budgets, tax benefits, and research funding. Modern clinical trial facilities have been developed around the country, and significant funding is being provided for regenerative medicine research. Japan is becoming the Asia Pacific region's hub for stem cell therapy as a result of these activities.
Japan has become a center for cellular therapy research, partly thanks to funding from governmental organizations. Regenerative medicine, particularly cellular therapy, has been acknowledged by government bodies as being essential to the nation's plan to speed up economic growth, which is driving the stem cell therapy market growth in the country.
Australia has seen growth in the sector as well. To promote the expansion of the business, the government has established a number of world-class stem cell research facilities, including the Centre for Stem Cell Systems in Melbourne. Since it is making large investments in efforts to develop commercial stem cell products, the country represents a viable market for stem cell therapy in the APAC region.
Top 5 Players in the Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Attain More Than 30% of Revenue
Anterogen Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Brainstorm Cell Limited, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. are all significant competitors in the market, and they account for over 30% of the market share in this region. In order to further solidify their market position, these businesses are making significant investments in research and development projects that will result in the creation of new goods and technology.
Companies from across the world and domestically are working to get regulatory approvals for their cell therapy products in order to increase their market penetration in Asian markets. For instance, in March 2021, in accordance with Singapore's new regulatory framework for cell, tissue, and gene therapy products (CTGTP), Novartis announced that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) as the country first commercial chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. There is a pressing need for novel therapeutics for these patients, and Kymriah, a genetically engineered autologous T-cell immune cellular therapy focused on CD19, has been licensed to treat two life-threatening malignancies with few available treatments and historically dismal outcomes.
