Workelevate: Elevating Digital Employee Experience with Conversational AI Chatbot and IT Ticket Management
Workelevate is empowering employees by streamlining IT issue resolution and enhancing overall digital employee experience.
By integrating Conversational AI Chatbot with existing ITSM’s, Workelevate empowers employees to resolve IT issues swiftly and seamlessly.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Workelevate, a pioneer in digital employee experience platforms, is revolutionizing the way organizations optimize their workforce's productivity and satisfaction. With its conversational chatbot integration with leading IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms, Workelevate is empowering employees by streamlining IT issue resolution and enhancing overall digital employee experience.
— Prateek Garg
At the heart of Workelevate's solution is its advanced Conversational AI Chatbot, which enables employees to interact with a conversational interface to resolve IT issues. Seamlessly integrated with popular communication tools like Microsoft Teams, Google Workplace, Slack, and WhatsApp, the Chatbot provides employees with instant, accurate, and personalized support. From troubleshooting software glitches to resolving access permissions, the Chatbot leverages natural language processing and machine learning to deliver efficient resolutions, minimizing downtime and empowering employees to focus on their core responsibilities.
Taking the IT support experience to the next level, Workelevate goes beyond incident resolution and incorporates seamless ticket management integration with leading ITSM platforms. By integrating with platforms such as ServiceNow, Jira Service Desk, and Zendesk, Workelevate enables employees to create and track IT tickets directly through the Chatbot interface. This streamlined ticket management process eliminates the need for employees to navigate multiple systems, reducing friction and ensuring efficient issue resolution. With Workelevate, employees can easily create, view, and check update on their IT tickets, all within their preferred communication platform.
"We are thrilled to introduce Workelevate as the ultimate solution for enhancing digital employee experience," said Prateek Garg, Managing Director of Workelevate. "By integrating Conversational AI Chatbot with existing ITSM’s, Workelevate empowers employees to resolve IT issues swiftly and seamlessly. Our aim is to enhance the digital employee experience, allowing them to unlock their full potential."
Workelevate's comprehensive digital employee experience platform, encompassing Chatbot integration for seamless ticket management, is now available for organizations seeking to elevate their digital workforce. To learn more about Workelevate and its transformative features, visit www.workelevate.com or contact hello@workelevate.com
About Workelevate:
Workelevate is a DEX platform which supports end users for IT, HR and Field Ops related issues for enhanced employee experience. It seamlessly automates and delivers responses for IT Support queries with help of Self Servicing Conversational AI Chatbot, Self-healing agent and fully equipped admin console.
Our DEX platform can integrate with ITSM's like Service now, BMC, Zoho desk, Symphony Summit and custom ITSM's. We can also integrate with HRMS such as, Darwin Box, Ramco, SAP Success Factors, People Strong and more. Our conversational chatbot works with Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, and leading browsers as well.
