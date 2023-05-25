Governor Declares “All Clear” for Rota

As Super Typhoon Mawar continues to move away from the CNMI, Governor Arnold I. Palacios has declared “All Clear” for Rota. The “All Clear” declaration was earlier announced at 5:00p.m. for Saipan and Tinian.

All residents of the CNMI are asked to continue to take precautionary measures as lingering winds and rain associated with Super Typhoon Mawar may persist. Flood risks are also possible with continued rainfall. Residents are encouraged to be extra cautious when driving to avoid flooded roads, road damage, and debris hazards.

The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will continue to maintain a 24-hour operation, monitor the movement of Super Typhoon Mawar, and issue bulletins as they become available.

Additionally, we advise the people of the Marianas to keep a close watch on official weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through our media partners or by calling CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000. Please also visit:

