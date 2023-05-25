3 ChatGPT Use Cases for SOC and Malware Analysis professionals from ANY.RUN

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cybersecurity company developing an interactive sandbox analytical platform for malware researchers, presents the 3 ChatGPT Use Cases for SOC and Malware Analysis professionals.

Here are some highlights of the article that shows how ChatGPT can be a real time-saver:

𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN occasionally uses ChatGPT to speed up YARA rule writing. What ANY.RUN particularly appreciates that the AI even includes comments. This feature is a timesaver as it spares specialists the trouble of coming up with descriptive text. It will also help those of us who are not native English speakers.

What’s more, GPT helpfully clarifies the reasoning behind its choices in the follow-up section, aiding in the evaluation of its logic. On the flipside, though, it can get a bit wordy sometimes and stray into an unasked-for explanation about what YARA is.

𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN has noticed that ChatGPT can struggle with writing Suricata rules, and minor errors can pop up frequently. But more often than not, it comes up with results that are “almost there,” proving itself to be a handy time-saving tool.

It’s wise to steer clear of using GPT’s output directly in a production setting. But if users treat it more like a rough draft, it can certainly save them some typing.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐡𝐲/𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦

For instance, we came across a signature written for a w32tm.exe. But how can adversaries take advantage of this legitimate utility? Asking ChatGPT can be a quick method to gain preliminary insights.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐆𝐏𝐓

When working with ChatGPT, there are a few things to keep in mind:

• Provide context.

• Filter prompts for sensitive data.

• Stay courteous.

ANY.RUN has provided 3 examples of how SOC and Malware Analysis professionals can use ChatGPT to boost productivity, ultimately saving security researchers precious time and resources.

Read more with the prompt templates and examples in the article at ANY.RUN.