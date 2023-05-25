Moldova destroys small arms and light weapons with EU and UNDP support

Over 1,300 small arms and light weapons were destroyed by melting on 24 May in Bulboaca, a village in Briceni District, Moldova.

This was possible thanks to the support of the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the regional project SEESAC (South East European Small Arms and Light Weapons Control Centre).

SEESAC supports Moldova in its path toward the EU (alignment with EU acquis) to improve combatting of the illegal possession, misuse and trafficking of small arms and light weapons (SALW).

“Taking into account the impact of the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, as well as the experience from post-conflict situation in the Western Balkans, it is crucial to enhance our joint efforts as well as to continue preventing the illegal possession, trafficking and misuse of firearms,” said Jānis Mažeiks, the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.

Since 2005, over 12,000 pieces of weapons, in addition to 1,300 that were destroyed on 24 May, have been melted, with EU and UNDP support. Also, the security infrastructure was improved, with one upgraded storage of the Ministry of Defence, one armament storage, and two evidence rooms of the General Police Inspectorate. The evidence rooms in Chișinău and Edineț, and storage in Bălți are being upgraded.

