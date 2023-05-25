Moldova: EU and UNDP help rehabilitate school and kindergarten on left bank of the Nistru

The children of Teiul kindergarten and the students from Mălăiești school on the left bank of the Nistru in Moldova now benefit from improved conditions, after major repair works were carried out in their schools.

With the support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP, a series of repair works were carried out to ensure a quality educational process.

The Tejul kindergarten has never undergone a major renovation in its 50 years of existence. In 2020, with the support of the EU and UNDP, the renovation of the façade, the summer pavilions and the installation of a rainwater drainage system began. In 2022, the renovation process continued: classrooms and a party room were equipped, and the barn was turned into a sports hall. Now 65 children can enjoy the new conditions created in the pre-school.

The Mălăiești school, which has over 250 pupils, also underwent a series of renovations. The school canteen was renovated, the basketball court was modernised and equipped, and two workshop classrooms were created.

Find out more

Press release