Global Truck And Bus Tires Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Truck And Bus Tires Global Market Report 2023

As per TBRC's truck and bus tires market forecast, the truck and bus tires market size is predicted to reach a value of $49.88 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global truck and bus tires industry is due to the increase in demand for commercial vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest truck and bus tires market share. Major truck and bus tires companies include Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Pirelli & Co SPA, Hankook Tire & Technology, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Yokohama Tire Corporation.

Truck And Bus Tires Market Segments

● By Type: Radial, Bias

● By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle, Passenger Bus Vehicle

● By Distribution Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

● By Application: Truck Tire, Bus Tire

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Truck and bus tires refer to the tires that are designed for trucks and buses with a loading range of F with a rim size greater than 19 inches and a wider tire base. They are used in transportation trucks and commercial buses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Truck And Bus Tires Market Characteristics

3. Truck And Bus Tires Market Trends

4. Truck And Bus Tires Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Truck And Bus Tires Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Truck And Bus Tires Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Truck And Bus Tires Market Competitor Landscape

27. Truck And Bus Tires Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

