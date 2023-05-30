6WIND and MatreComm Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership in APAC
I am very excited to be working with 6WIND to jointly offer products and solutions towards service management and network-as-a-service (NaaS)”PARIS, FRANCE &, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specialising in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, today announced their partnership with MatreComm Technologies to help deliver Network as a Service (NaaS) Products/Solutions.
— Srinivas Gudipudi, MatreComm's CEO
Founded in Bangalore in 2016, MatreComm Technologies is a leading provider of Digital Transformation products and solutions for Telco, Internet Service Providers, and Enterprises. With a focus on helping organisations transition from unmanaged/managed networks to cloud-native networks, MatreComm enables them to reduce Capex/Opex and embrace virtualized networks. In an exciting development, MatreComm has partnered with 6WIND a prominent networking software solutions provider, to create products that facilitate the progressive hourney towards Cloud Native networks.
The collaboration between 6WIND and MatreComm Technologies aims to offer innovative products and solutions for service management and network-as-a-service. By combining their expertise, the companies empower organisations to achieve programmable, secure, and flexible networks while optimising cost efficiencies as they transition to next-generation networks.
"I am very excited to be working with 6WIND to jointly offer products and solutions towards service management and network-as-a-service. With our collaboration, organisations can establish programmable, secure, and flexible networks while achieving cost efficiencies as they progress to their next-gen networks," says Srinivas Gudipudi, MatreComm's CEO.
6WIND delivers high-performance and secure Virtual Service Router (VSR) Software Solutions, which are deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private and public clouds.
The 6WIND VSR Software Solutions help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering the energy consumption by more than 50%. This is done cost-effectively without sacrificing performance by drastically reducing the hardware required by the networks to deliver their services.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR & vCPE, have proven their energy saving capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness and agility, to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises. These are deployed PNF, VNF, CNF, or cloud-native on COTS servers in private and public clouds.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Matrecomm and jointly deliver products and solutions that accelerate the adoption of Cloud Native networks in the APAC region," says Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND. "This partnership will empower organizations to embrace the benefits of virtualization and realize their digital transformation goals."
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
