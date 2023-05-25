Successful Global InsurTech Summit Crosses the Atlantic: Set to Debut in New York
After five years of sold-out events in Europe, the much-anticipated Global InsurTech Summit is making its debut in New York on September 26th.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by FinTech Global, a leading provider of FinTech information services and industry events, the Global InsurTech Summit - USA will bring together senior-level insurance leaders, InsurTech companies and industry experts to explore the latest breakthroughs, developments, and opportunities in the insurance industry. The event will carry over the successful format from the European editions to provide a platform for insightful discussions, thought-provoking presentations, and high-impact networking opportunities, all centered around tech-led innovations in insurance.
"Following five years of extraordinary success in London, we're excited to bring the Global InsurTech Summit to the United States," said Richard Sachar, director of FinTech Global. "The unique blend of participants from trailblazing InsurTech startups to traditional insurers fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, which is the cornerstone of our industry’s future."
Key Highlights of the Global InsurTech Summit - USA include:
- Visionary Keynote Presentations: Gain insights from industry leaders and innovators who will provide a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in insurance technology.
- Expert Panel Discussions: Engage in captivating conversations with influential experts as they explore topics such as digital distribution, the impact of artificial intelligence, customer experience, and data analytics, and uncover how these advancements are reshaping the industry.
- InsurTech Showcases: Experience first-hand the latest advancements in underwriting, claims processing, telematics, customer engagement, and more, as the top insurance disruptors demonstrate their innovative solutions.
- Networking Opportunities: Forge meaningful partnerships and collaborations with the most senior-level insurance leaders in North America and expand your network within the thriving InsurTech ecosystem.
Registration for the Global InsurTech Summit - USA is now open. Participate in the inaugural New York summit and be a part of the most impactful InsurTech event of the year. Engage in the discovery of innovative solutions, learn about the latest trends, and foster strategic alliances.
For more information and to secure your place, visit www.GlobalInsurTechSummitUSA.com
About FinTech Global:
FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events. We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals to provide them with essential business information and help them connect with potential investors, clients and partners.
