A4L Community announces North American Leadership for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community in North America is proud to announce the North American Management and Technical Boards for 2023. The Management Board brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, technology and business acumen. The Board will oversee management of the SIF Specification and guide development of the A4L Community in North America as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community.
Community members elected to serve on the 2023-2024 North American (NA) Management Board for a two-year term are:
• Libbi Nelson, CITE (California IT in Education)
• Jay Pennington, Iowa Department of Education
• Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus
Due to the level of interest in serving on the Management Board, the current NA Management Board also opted to offer the following candidates a one-year term:
• Patrick Devanney, ClassLink
• Christopher Head, MobileServe
• Donato Lafrota, Incident IQ
• Jim McGlynn, Public Consulting Group
These join fellow A4L Community members who will serve the second of their 2-year term on the NA Management Board:
• Michelle Elia, CPSI Ltd
• Ray Girdler, Arkansas Department of Education
• Allen Miedema, Northshore School District
• Ben Silberglitt, CedarLabs
• Jeff Simons, WSIPC
In addition, the Community is delighted to welcome back Ross Santy, NCES as the US Department of Education Liaison.
Also held were elections for the North American Technical Board, who provide the technical oversight for the SIF Specifications (North America). The elected 2023 North American Technical Board At-Large seats were:
• Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools
• Jason Martin, Incident IQ
• Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
“I am delighted to welcome this influential group of educational marketplace leaders who are actively involved in supporting education data management, movement and utilization, to the North American Management Board for this coming term”, states Steve Smith, Interim A4L Leadership. “It is very encouraging to have such interest in serving plus a wealth of experience on the NA Management Board for the coming term, and we look forward to developing our collective vision in ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’ TM across the country and the entire Community.”
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to ‘connect and secure effective learning ecosystems’ to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org.
Penny Murray
Community members elected to serve on the 2023-2024 North American (NA) Management Board for a two-year term are:
• Libbi Nelson, CITE (California IT in Education)
• Jay Pennington, Iowa Department of Education
• Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus
Due to the level of interest in serving on the Management Board, the current NA Management Board also opted to offer the following candidates a one-year term:
• Patrick Devanney, ClassLink
• Christopher Head, MobileServe
• Donato Lafrota, Incident IQ
• Jim McGlynn, Public Consulting Group
These join fellow A4L Community members who will serve the second of their 2-year term on the NA Management Board:
• Michelle Elia, CPSI Ltd
• Ray Girdler, Arkansas Department of Education
• Allen Miedema, Northshore School District
• Ben Silberglitt, CedarLabs
• Jeff Simons, WSIPC
In addition, the Community is delighted to welcome back Ross Santy, NCES as the US Department of Education Liaison.
Also held were elections for the North American Technical Board, who provide the technical oversight for the SIF Specifications (North America). The elected 2023 North American Technical Board At-Large seats were:
• Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools
• Jason Martin, Incident IQ
• Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
“I am delighted to welcome this influential group of educational marketplace leaders who are actively involved in supporting education data management, movement and utilization, to the North American Management Board for this coming term”, states Steve Smith, Interim A4L Leadership. “It is very encouraging to have such interest in serving plus a wealth of experience on the NA Management Board for the coming term, and we look forward to developing our collective vision in ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’ TM across the country and the entire Community.”
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to ‘connect and secure effective learning ecosystems’ to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org.
Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202-621-0547
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn