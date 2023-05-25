Leading Campervan Company, Denby Campervans Receives M1 certification

A Customised Denby Campervan with a Freedom Elevating Roof

UK based Denby Campervans announced that the M1 Certification was for their Freedom Elevating Roof and the company’s Dreamer Rock n Roll Bed.

LEEK, STAFFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The M1 Certification was granted after conducting an anchorage pull test, confirming the vehicles' compliance with Category M1 regulations. The test mainly focuses on the seat belt anchorages of a specific seat, in accordance with the requirements set forth by ECE Regulation 14.09 and EC Directive 76/115/EEC, as amended by 2005/41/EC Seat Belt Anchorage.During the evaluation, both the seat and seat belt anchorages demonstrated their ability to withstand the prescribed loads as mandated by ECE Regulation 14.09 and EC Directive 76/115/EEC, amended by 2005/41/EC Seat Belt Anchorage. This signifies that the seat and associated anchorages fulfil the necessary safety criteria for Category M1 certification.The conducted seat belt anchorage pull test is an essential step in ensuring compliance with regulatory standards by meeting these requirements."We are delighted to announce that we have achieved M1 certification for our Denby Freedom Elevating Roof and Denby Dreamer Rock n Roll Bed. We have been improving and perfecting our elevating roofs for years and are proud to be one of the leading VW roof manufacturers in Europe." Jonathan Downing - Managing Director.A Category M1 Certification refers to the European classification of vehicles, including passenger cars and camper vans. It is not specific to VOSC (Vehicle Operation Services Certification) but is a general categorisation across Europe.In the UK, Category M1 refers to vehicles designed and constructed for the carriage of passengers and having no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat. This category includes cars, minibuses, and some camper vans considered passenger vehicles. To obtain Category M1 Certification, a vehicle must meet stringent safety and technical requirements.The good news is that the Denby Dreamer Rock n Roll Bed and The Denby Freedom Elevating Roof are ready to be enjoyed starting in summer 2023. Also, Denby Campervans supplies both businesses in the retail and trade sectors.

How to use your Dreamer Rock n Roll Bed