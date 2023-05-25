Pride 2023: myGwork Returns with Action-Packed WorkPride Conference on 19 June to Celebrate #WorkingWithPride

This year's WorkPride – themed #WorkingWithPride – features over 50 panels and workshops spread across five days with 200+ experts from around the world.

WorkPride 2023 features 50+ events over five days with 200+ experts on topics such as allyship, LGBTQ+ inclusion, intersectionality, mental health and wellbeing

Our diverse agenda provides an excellent opportunity for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates and allies to network, share best practice and learn strategies to create inclusive workspaces for all.” — Adrien & Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders of myGwork

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful event last year, global LGBTQ+ professional networking platform myGwork returns with an action-packed WorkPride conference this summer. Themed #WorkingWithPride, this year's five-day conference, boasting over 200 international speakers across more than 50 sessions (delivered in English and Spanish), is scheduled to take place between 19-23 June.

Each year, WorkPride welcomes thousands of virtual attendees from around the world to network, share best practices and learn strategies to help create workspaces that are inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions. As myGwork’s recent surveys reveal, discrimination sadly remains high for the LGBTQ+ community across all working age groups, despite increasing rates of allyship and more visible role models at work.

myGwork’s latest survey on the experiences of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals at work, for example, revealed that more than 7 out of 10 experience discrimination at work, and the figure is much higher for those with intersectional experiences from marginalised communities and ethnic minority groups. Moreover, 8 out of 10 say that it’s tougher for them to shatter the glass ceiling than straight cis-gender women, and again the figure is much higher for those with intersectional experiences.

It's no wonder that 70% have left an employer for failing to provide inclusive and equitable workplaces. Findings from myGwork’s previous survey on Gen Z LGBTQ+ graduates and professionals also revealed that two-thirds would leave their job for similar reasons. These findings highlight that organisations are still struggling to create inclusive and fair workplaces capable of retaining diverse talent. WorkPride 2023 will not only help to raise awareness of the many challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals, but also provide discussions and much-needed guidance on how to improve belonging and inclusion to retain this highly valuable talent.

The panels and workshops will include discussions and practical advice on issues such as LGBTQ+ inclusion, intersectionality, mental and emotional wellbeing, allyship and career progression/business opportunities in the workplace, with global expert advice from public and private organisations across every sector. Additionally, this year’s WorkPride will also include diverse and ethnicity-specific panels to provide an opportunity to deep dive into different intersectional LGBTQ+ community needs and challenges, covering disability, generational/age, race/culture (Latinx, South Asian, Black, etc), and more.

"We're delighted to return with an action-packed WorkPride for the fifth consecutive year. Our diverse agenda provides an excellent opportunity for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies and inclusive employers to network, share best practice and learn strategies that will help to create inclusive workspaces for all,” shared myGwork Co-founders Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). “This event is designed for leaders and managers who want to learn more about the tremendous role that LGBTQ+ professionals play across all industries, and how to be a better ally to promote much-needed inclusion, and ultimately retain this valuable and vibrant talent. It's also a must-attend free event for LGBTQ+ professionals and graduates who want to get ahead in their careers. Don’t miss out!”

WorkPride’s main sponsors this year include EY, RS Group, Booking.com, Danaher and State Street. “RS Group is proud to once again be a day sponsor of WorkPride. As an inclusive employer, we are honoured to stand alongside others around the globe to show our solidarity for the unique identities of professionals and graduates, alike,” shared LaRissa O’Neal, RS Group’s Director of Talent Development and Organizational Capabilities, and Global Chair of LGBTQ+ network Spectrum. “By joining forces once again with myGwork, we hope to create a world where differences are embraced, and everyone is free to define themselves in a respectful, inclusive, and equitable environment.”

EY’s Global Unity Leader Moriaki Kida said: “EY’s LGBT+ community is a strong and vibrant part of our diverse global organisation, and a beacon for D&I teams overall. We are committed to fostering an environment where all are valued for their uniqueness and where everyone feels a sense of belonging at EY. This is why I’m delighted that EY Unity UK&I is once again sponsoring WorkPride to promote workplace equality and inclusion.”

Danaher Corporation’s Senior Program Manager of Diversity Attraction, Carolyn Fullilove, also a proud supporter of WorkPride 2023, said: “Danaher is proud to support myGwork for WorkPride, a global celebration of workplace inclusion and equality. We look forward to this impactful week of learning, sharing, networking and empowerment.”

State Street’s Chief Diversity Officer Paul Francisco, added: “State Street is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s WorkPride conference. We look forward to the inspiring and empowering sessions leveraging diverse experiences and identities, working together to foster an environment that encourages the authenticity of all employees.”

This must-attend five-day event is free for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, allies and anyone who believes in workplace equality. WorkPride 2023 will provide a unique opportunity to share best practices and mingle with thousands of like-minded – yet diverse – people across the globe on LGBTQ+ inclusion matters.



For more information on the WorkPride 2023 agenda or to sign up, check out the myGwork website here.

For press enquiries contact: press@mygwork.com