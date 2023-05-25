Governor Cancels Typhoon Conditions for Rota; “All Clear” Declaration for Saipan and Tinian

As Super Typhoon Mawar tracks away from the CNMI, Governor Arnold I. Palacios has CANCELED typhoon conditions for Rota. Furthermore, an “All Clear” condition has been declared for Saipan and Tinian.

The cancellation of conditions for Rota means that damaging winds associated with Super Typhoon Mawar are not expected. However, despite Super Typhoon Mawar moving away, all residents should maintain precautionary measures for strong gusty winds and heavy rain showers associated with feeder band activity from tail winds of the typhoon.

The “All Clear” declaration for Rota is anticipated to be announced later tonight or early tomorrow in consultation with the National Weather Service (NWS Guam) and the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) office. Prior to the “All Clear” declaration for Rota, residents are advised to remain at home unless necessary and to stay off roads and streets to allow emergency crews from the CNMI Department of Public Works, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, and critical infrastructure agencies to perform island-wide assessments, debris clearing, and repairs.

Government Offices on Saipan and Tinian Will Reopen Friday, May 26, 2023

With the “All Clear” announcement for Saipan and Tinian, be advised that all government offices on Saipan and Tinian will reopen and resume operations tomorrow, May 26, 2023.

The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will continue to maintain a 24-hour operation, monitor the movement of Super Typhoon Mawar, and issue bulletins as they become available.

Additionally, we advise the people of the Marianas to keep a close watch on official weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through our media partners or by calling CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000.

