Artificial Organ Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Artificial Organ Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Organ Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers artificial organ market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s artificial organ market forecast, the artificial organ market size is predicted to reach a value of $31 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the artificial organ market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest artificial organ market share. Major players in the artificial organ market include Medtronic PLC., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., ABIOMED Inc., Berlin Heart Gmbh, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Getinge AB.

Market Segments

1) By Organ Type: Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Artificial Liver, Artificial Pancreas, Other Organ Types

2) By Material: Silicone, Plastic, Steel, Biomaterials

3) By Fixation: Implantable, External

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories And Diagnostic Centers, Research And Academic Institute, Other End Users

This type of organ is a device that may be implanted or integrated into a human body to replace a natural organ, duplicate or augment a certain function, and allow the patient to return to normal life as quickly as feasible.

