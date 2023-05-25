2FA App Protectimus SMART OTP Unveils Advanced Encrypted Cloud Backup, Outshining Google Authenticator
Protectimus SMART, a free authenticator app, now features encrypted cloud backup, seamless token transfer, customizable tokens, and biometric authentication.
Protectimus SMART OTP Unveils New Features: Encrypted Cloud Backup, Seamless Token Transfer, PIN Protection, and Biometric Authentication”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectimus Limited, a trusted leader in two-factor authentication solutions, announces the release of the latest version of their free authenticator app Protectimus SMART OTP. The latest release delivers an end-to-end encrypted cloud backup feature, surpassing the capabilities of Google Authenticator. In addition, Protectimus SMART OTP users can now enjoy seamless token transfer, customizable tokens, PIN and biometric authentication, and an array of other features.
— Maksym Oliinyk, Director of Protectimus Limited
Protectimus SMART and Google Authenticator are both popular 2FA apps that offer cloud backup as a feature. However, there are several differences between them. Protectimus SMART authenticator provides a more secure cloud backup solution as it uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that the backup data is transmitted and stored securely. The Google Authenticator app also offers cloud backup but without end-to-end encryption.
Also, in the Protectimus SMART authenticator app, the user has the option to download their backup data into an encrypted file, which can then be stored in any secure place of their choosing. While the data is not stored directly in the cloud, this provides an extra layer of security and control for the user. They can choose to keep the encrypted backup file in a safe physical location or upload it to their own cloud storage account for added convenience.
Key Features of the Updated Protectimus SMART OTP Authenticator App
Enhanced Security and Control:
- Encrypted cloud backup, secured with robust end-to-end encryption and a user-defined password, safeguards users' 2FA tokens, ensuring effortless recovery in the event of device loss or upgrade.
- A user can also securely download their backup data as an encrypted file for flexible storage in preferred secure locations, providing users with added security and control.
- Outshining Google Authenticator, the Protectimus SMART's encrypted backup feature offers superior security and control over authentication data.
Seamless Transition:
- The users can effortlessly transfer tokens to a new phone and import tokens from Google Authenticator, ensuring a smooth transition to Protectimus SMART OTP and migration to a new phone.
Convenience and Customization:
- Customizable tokens with emojis and descriptions allowing users to personalize their authentication experience.
- Convenient token sorting by folders for easy organization.
- Delivery of two-factor push notifications for instant access to accounts.
Advanced Security Features:
- PIN and biometric authentication protection, supporting Touch ID and Face ID.
- The Protectimus SMART OTP app supports the CWYS (Confirm What You See) data signing feature, empowering users to exercise greater control over their financial operations by confirming the details before proceeding.
Additional Benefits:
- Support for all OATH one-time password generation algorithms (HOTP, TOTP, and OCRA), ensuring compatibility with various websites and applications.
- Support for 6- and 8-digit one-time passwords.
- Multiple language options (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, and Ukrainian).
"We're thrilled to introduce the latest version of our Protectimus SMART OTP authenticator app," said Maksym Oliinyk, Director of Protectimus Limited. "With these new features and encrypted cloud backup, we believe our two-factor authentication app offers the perfect blend of security and convenience for users looking to safeguard their online accounts from hackers."
The updated Protectimus SMART OTP authenticator app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit the Protectimus SMART OTP website at https://www.protectimus.com/protectimus-smart/.
To compare Protectimus SMART and Google Authenticator two-factor authentication applications, with a focus on their cloud backup feature, you can visit this link: https://www.protectimus.com/blog/google-authenticator-vs-protectimus-smart/.
About Protectimus Limited: Established in 2014, Protectimus Limited is a trusted provider of reliable multifactor authentication products. The company is committed to delivering cutting-edge authentication solutions to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations. As a proud member of the coordinating council of OATH (Initiative for Open Authentication), Protectimus offers certified two-factor authentication solutions for various applications, including Windows and Microsoft RDP, OWA, ADFS, Citrix, VMware, VPNs, RoundCube, SSH, RADIUS, Office 365, and more. With a focus on security, reliability, and versatility, Protectimus Limited continues to lead the multifactor authentication industry.
