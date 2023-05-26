Lord of the Pets Releases Personalized Pet Magazine Covers Ahead of Father's Day
Give Dad a gift he will never forget with a celebrity style pet magazine cover this father's day.
We are excited to launch our latest product category, Pet Magazine Covers. We are always looking for ways to bring joy to the lives of pet parents so they can celebrate their pets”UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lord of the Pets, a leading online store for personalized pet gifts, has announced the launch of its new product category, Pet Magazine Covers. These personalized magazine covers are the perfect father's day gift for pet parents who love to celebrate their furry friends.
— Tarn Mount
With the rise of social media and the trend of personalized gifts, pet parents are always on the lookout for unique ways to showcase their pets. Lord of the Pets has launched its Pet Magazine Covers in response to this growing trend. These magazine covers are available for both cats and dogs and can be personalized with the pet’s name and photo.
Each magazine cover is inspired by a real life namesake and comes with its own hilarious article headlines that will have you in splits. From ‘PLAYDOG’ to ‘Rolling Bone’, there’s a magazine cover to suit every pet’s personality.
The Pet Magazine Covers are easy to order from the Lord of the Pets website. Customers can simply upload a photo of their pet, add the pet’s name and select the design of their choice. The covers are priced competitively and make for an affordable yet thoughtful gift for pet parents.
“We are excited to launch our latest product category, Pet Magazine Covers. We are always looking for ways to bring joy and happiness to the lives of pet parents, and these magazine covers are an innovative way for pet parents to celebrate their furry friends,” said Tarn Mount, CEO of Lord of the Pets.
For more information, please visit Lord of the Pets' website.
About Lord of the Pets: Lord of the Pets is an online store specializing in custom pet gifts. It is the perfect destination for anyone looking to spoil pet lovers and their furry friends with personalized gifts. Their selection of custom pet gifts is truly unparalleled, offering everything from one-of-a-kind canvas prints to cozy blankets and quirky, fun mugs. Each item is carefully crafted with your pet's unique personality in mind, giving pet parents a special way to celebrate and cherish their four-legged companions. At Lord of the Pets, you'll find the perfect gift for all occasions.
Tarn Mount
Lord Of The Pets
email us here