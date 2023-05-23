Uzbekistan, Singapore Presidents hold talks

UZBEKISTAN, May 23 - On May 24, negotiations took place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, at Kuksaroy Residence.

The President of Singapore expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the invitation to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan and the warm and cordial welcome provided to the Singaporean delegation. Words of support and wishes for great success in the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan were expressed.

It was emphasized that this visit at the highest level is the first in 25 years since establishing diplomatic relations between the countries.

The consistent implementation of all agreements on key areas of cooperation reached following the historic visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Singapore in January this year was noted with satisfaction.

During the talks, much attention was paid to further strengthening political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties, mutual support within the framework of international organizations, implementing training programs in public administration, and intensifying contacts in general security and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.

The significant progress in the trade-economic and investment spheres was highlighted.

Since the beginning of the year, the indicators of mutual trade have increased several times. Singapore has become one of the largest investors in Uzbekistan.

Projects worth $3.8 billion in the chemical and textile industries, transport and logistics, urban planning, educational services, and privatization with such leading Singapore companies as Indorama, Meinhardt Group, Franklin Templeton, Enercon, PSA, and Changi Airport are under implementation.

The prospects of increasing economic cooperation were considered in detail. The parties expressed confidence that the Uzbekistan – Singapore Business Forum results within the framework of the visit’s business program will enhance investment cooperation with leading companies in trade, logistics, innovation, energy, and healthcare.

Ensuring food security and establishing fruit and vegetable products supply to the Singapore market was considered.

The resolute attitude towards enhancing interaction in implementing humanitarian projects was confirmed.

The importance of introducing Singapore’s experience in public administration and training managerial personnel within the newly created joint educational center at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan was emphasized.

The parties expressed support for the activities of Singapore universities in Uzbekistan and the intensification of regular cultural, educational, and tourist exchanges between the two countries.

The heads of state exchanged views on Central and Southeast Asia’s current regional integration issues. They noted the high level of mutual understanding and mutual support on international platforms, primarily within the framework of the UN and in the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

The negotiations were held in a confidential, open, and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA