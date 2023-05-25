Compound Semiconductor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Compound Semiconductor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Compound Semiconductor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s compound semiconductor market forecast, the compound semiconductor market size is predicted to reach a value of $102.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global compound semiconductor market is due to significant growth in the electronics industry. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest compound semiconductor market share. Major compound semiconductor companies include Nichia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Wolfspeed Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd..

Compound Semiconductor Market Segments

● By Type:, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon Germanium (SiGe), Gallium Phosphide (GaP), Other Types

● By Deposition Technologies: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Molecular Beam Epitaxy, Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE), Ammonothermal, Liquid Phase Epitaxy, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), Other Deposition Technologies

● By Application: General Lighting, Telecommunication, Military, Defense, And Aerospace, Automotive, Power Supply, Datacom, Consumer Display, Commercial, Consumer Devices, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compound semiconductors are substances made of two or more elements that are often symmetrically straddled about group 4 of the periodic table. Compound semiconductors are used in the creation of optoelectronic components used in photovoltaics, high-density data storage, solid-state lighting, and optical communication systems.

