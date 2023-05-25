Top Canadian Family Creator ‘The Rush Fam’ eyes deeper expansion into USA, signs with Russell Simmons-backed Gushcloud
Gushcloud has a track record of creating strong financial and business opportunities for macro creators like us where we are looking for a partner to grow our presence in the global markets.”TORONTO, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian creators “The Rush Fam,” a family of five, have signed with Gushcloud International, a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company backed by American entrepreneur and Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons, for exclusive representation and management.
This signing also marks The Rush Fam as the first talent to join the Gushcloud Creator Venture Program, which empowers premium creators to accelerate their brand and businesses via a financial investment, content licensing and distribution, and global brand building to grow The Rush Fam’s brand and businesses globally.
This milestone opens the door for Gushcloud to handle Canada-based talents and link them to opportunities present in Hollywood and in Asia, through the company’s presence in Los Angeles in the US, and in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
Canadian family royalty on YouTube
The Rush Fam is one of the biggest family YouTubers in the world. The Canadian family who runs a “positive vlog channel” includes Tray Rush and Keshia Rush with their children Kameiro, Cali, and Kirah. Currently, the Rush Fam has four channels, namely The Rush Fam where they share raw moments of their lives, FamousTubeFamily where they do family skits and challenges, Rush Fam Gaming where they share their love for computer games, and Cali's Playhouse for all of Cali’s fun adventures. Collectively, they have amassed over 10 million subscribers and more than six billion views on YouTube alone.
“We are excited to be working with Gushcloud. The company has a track record of creating strong financial and business opportunities for macro creators like us where we are looking for a partner to grow our presence in the global markets, and also to co-invest alongside us via the Creator Venture Program to build a portfolio of brands with us. Gushcloud has a presence in key markets and that is important for our growth. We are grateful for our enormous success driven by YouTube over the last few years but we have the ambition to do a lot more and we believe that the Gushcloud team will help us get there,” said Tray and Keshia Rush.
The creator economy has exploded over the past few years and continues to do so. A recent report from Goldman Sachs Research predicts that the market will double in size from the current $250 billion to $480 billion by 2027. This is due to a number of reasons such as increased digital media consumption, and the emergence of new platforms such as TikTok while other platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have created new formats for sharing short-form video, live streaming, as well as other types of user-generated content.
“At Gushcloud, we value the family category. Via the Creator Venture Program that we have developed, it gives us the opportunity to source for top creators in key categories that we care about, and invest a significant amount of money into them so that we can work alongside them to build up their content and commerce portfolio. Both Tray and Keisha are examples of top creators that we can invest in to bring what they have created to the next level and be able to build an empire upon the brand name and content The Rush Fam has created in the last decade,” said Andrew Lim, Group CFO, Gushcloud International.
Via the Creator Venture Program, The Rush Fam will be working alongside Gushcloud to expand their business portfolio. Keshia Rush will be doubling down her efforts to launch a personal care and home goods brand called Fortune & Flame, such as scented candles and bath bombs, at fortuneandflame.com. Meanwhile, Tray Rush will be launching an app in the last quarter of this year to assist audiences with self help and meditation. He will also be working on his first book to be released in early 2024, and will be building up a portfolio of brands that include a performance drink.
In addition to these endeavours, the studios team at Gushcloud will also assist The Rush Fam in expanding and optimising the current YouTube channels. Recently, the team developed the “Rush Life Podcast” where Tray and Keshia deep dive into topics relating to their personal, family, and married life. The team has also kickstarted a gaming channel led by Kameiro, the eldest son of the family.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
