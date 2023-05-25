Unveiling the All-New BYDFi App: Beyond Expectations with Enhanced Features and User-Friendly Interface
"Our aim is to provide enhanced trading experience, enabling individual traders to BUIDL their dream finance," said Michael Hung, CMO of BYDFi. "SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BYDFi, the most user-friendly social cryptocurrency exchange for individual investors, is delighted to announce the launch of the upgraded BYDFi mobile application. The latest version of the app introduces a range of attractive features and enhancements, aiming to elevate the user experience and provide enhanced convenience for traders and investors.
The upgraded BYDFi app offers the following key features:
1. Trailing Stop in perpetual contracts: Traders can now utilize the Trailing Stop feature to effectively manage their positions in perpetual contracts, maximizing potential profits and minimizing losses.
2. Automatic Margin Call functions in perpetual contracts: With the implementation of Automatic Margin Call functions, traders can rest assured that their positions will be closely monitored, receiving timely margin call notifications to prevent liquidation.
3. Sell Crypto Fast Function: Users can now enjoy fast transactions. This function allows users to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat currency quickly. Currently EUR, CAD, GBP and AUD are provided.
4. Enhanced security with Withdrawal Address Whitelist Function: The new Withdrawal Address Whitelist Function enhances security by allowing users to specify trusted withdrawal addresses, providing an additional layer of protection against unauthorized withdrawals.
5. Convenient sign-in methods: BYDFi now offers additional sign-in methods, including Google and Apple accounts, providing users with more flexibility and convenience when accessing their accounts securely.
6. Ticker Widget Tools: Users can conveniently add it to their phone's desktop and track the cryptocurrencies that interest them. This feature provides real-time market and trading pair tracking, making it easy to stay informed about your preferred cryptocurrencies.
7. Stay informed with Push Notification Function: Users can now receive personalized push notifications for activities, transactions, and system updates, ensuring they stay informed about important developments.
8. Expanded trading news content: BYDFi app users will have access to an expanded range of trading news content, keeping them well-informed about the latest market trends and insights, empowering them to make informed trading decisions.
"We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new features on our BYDFi app," said Michael Hung, CMO of BYDFi. "Our aim is to provide individual traders with a seamless and enhanced trading experience, enabling them to BUIDL their dream finance. The upgraded app reflects our dedication to innovation and delivering top-quality service to our valued users."
The upgraded BYDFi app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Traders can experience the enhanced features by updating their existing BYDFi app or by downloading it from the official app stores.
About BYDFi
BYDFi is a cryptocurrency trading platform for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, lite contracts, perpetual contracts, and copy trading.
With the slogan "BUIDL Your Dream Finance" takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level. BYDFi aspires for its platform to afford users autonomy and leave a permanent imprint on the sector's progress.
