Cocoona, the UAE-based aesthetic chain brewing a regional expansion

Cocoona Clinics in Dubai, Jumeriah Dr Sanjay Parashar, founder Cocoona Clinics and Consultant Plastic Surgeon

Cocoona, a UAE-based aesthetic chain, is embarking on a major regional expansion strategy, plans to establish new clinics in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and India.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, UAE - Cocoona, a UAE-based aesthetic chain, is embarking on a major regional expansion strategy, with plans to establish new clinics in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and India. The company is currently seeking investors to raise over $30 million to finance the expansion. Cocoona has become one of the top aesthetics brands in the UAE, backed by a team of 75 professionals, including 20 doctors, since its inception in 2009 by Dr Sanjay Parashar. The company currently has two centers in Dubai covering more than 20,000 sq ft.

According to Dr Parashar, "We have been looking at expanding the Cocoona brand for some time and now have the right expertise to take it to the next level. There is significant opportunity and interest in this industry right now, but it's important we work with the right partners and investors."

As part of its expansion strategy, Cocoona plans to open a new aesthetic hospital in Abu Dhabi, a day surgery center in Dubai and Kuwait, and a day surgery center and three clinics in India. Depending on the markets entered, the expansion strategy will comprise organic growth and acquisitions, which is best suited for the company.

Dr Parashar stated that, "Our long-term growth strategy will enable Cocoona to reach a wider audience and become a global leader in the aesthetics industry. We are excited about the future and look forward to working with our partners and investors to achieve our goals."

Cocoona's expansion plans are expected to attract considerable interest from investors seeking to invest in the fast-growing aesthetics industry in the Middle East and India.

For further details on Cocoona and its expansion plans, please visit www.cocoona.com.

For more details, please contact:

Ashutosh Gupta

009715550088835

ashutoshg@cocoona.com