Maircle S3 Series Stick Vacuum Cleaners Have the Innovative Floor Brush with Tangle-free and Green LED Tech
Maircle's S3 series stick vacuums offer advanced tangle-free design and green LED technology, enabling effortless cleaning and ensuring maximum efficiency.CHICAGO, IL, US, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maircle announced the launch of its innovative S3 series stick vacuum cleaners recently, featuring a cutting-edge floor brush with green LED lights and an advanced tangle-free design for hair. The S3 series delivers exceptional cleaning performance and a comfortable user experience, thanks to its unique tangle-free floor brush with comb tooth and V-shaped design, and carefully designed LED technology.
Advanced Tangle-free Design
The floor brush of the S3 series stick vacuum cleaner boasts a unique comb tooth structure and V-shaped design. It comprises three bristles and rubber strips and is designed to efficiently gather hair and debris in the middle suction port. The spiral force of its rotating brush, combined with the middle suction port and negative pressure suction, ensures quick and effective cleaning.
In addition, the roller brush features a left and right cover with a stopper and stopper slot device. The comb teeth are arranged along the roller brush's axis, with sparsely distributed teeth at both ends and densely distributed teeth in the middle. This design, coupled with the centrifugal force of the rubber strip, ensures that hair stays off the brush and remains untangled.
Green LED Searchlight Technology
Maircle has meticulously researched to find the optimal light band and refraction angle for its exclusive patented green LED technology, resulting in maximum dust display efficiency. The S3 series stick vacuums feature six 0.12W light beads arranged at a specific distance, offering the ideal balance between dust visibility and softness.
With high-end Osram standard lamp beads designed for cars, each lamp bead lasts for at least 40,000 hours, ensuring long-lasting performance. The green LED light technology provides full coverage without dead angles and minimizes light intake into the eyes, protecting the eyes of pets and family members.
Experience the Maircle S3 Series Vacuum Cleaners Today
Discover the difference the Maircle S3 series cordless stick vacuum cleaners can make in your home. With their innovative tangle-free design and green LED light technology, cleaning has never been more efficient and comfortable. Explore the Maircle S3 series cordless stick vacuums on Amazon today and enjoy a superior cleaning experience!
About Maircle:
Maircle is a leading manufacturer of home cleaning solutions, specializing in cordless vacuums, vacuum mops, and an array of innovative cleaning tools. With a commitment to “No Suction Fades, Just Powerful Suction Lasts”, Maircle is dedicated to making cleaning easier and more efficient for homeowners and cleaning professionals alike. For more information, please visit https://maircle.com.
Murphy
Maircle
559-451-0435
service@maircle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other