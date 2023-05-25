Health Vision Teams Up With LoginRadius to Streamline Its Authentication and Access Management Processes
CIAM leader helps the corporate health management giant to deliver a seamless employee experience while maintaining data security
We are very satisfied with the high availability and reliability of LoginRadius. It has been a seamless experience, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital data and resources”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a global leader in cloud-based consumer identity and access management solutions, today announced that Health Vision, a corporate health management company from Germany has chosen LoginRadius for its identity authentication and access management needs.
— Isabella Bayer, CEO of Health Vision
With a growing emphasis on digital transformation, Health Vision has recognized the significance of a comprehensive and efficient customer management system. By leveraging LoginRadius' technology and expertise, Health Vision aims to optimize its operations and ensure secure user experiences for its corporate clients.
Moreover, with LoginRadius' advanced security features, Health Vision has bolstered its overall data protection measures. The CIAM solution has provided robust authentication and access controls to protect Health Vision's sensitive employee information and mitigate the risk of unauthorized access. This heightened security framework has also helped Health Vision maintain compliance with data privacy regulations.
"We are very satisfied with the high availability and reliability of LoginRadius service. It has been a seamless experience, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital data and resources," says Isabella Bayer, CEO of Health Vision.
"We are excited to spearhead the digital transformation of Health Vision," says Rakesh Soni, CEO and Co-Founder of LoginRadius.
"Corporate health management companies are embracing authentication and access management within the context of their corporate establishments. And we're happy to partner with Health Vision to provide an even more seamless experience to employees while enhancing user safety," he adds.
The successful collaboration between Health Vision and LoginRadius exemplifies the transformative impact of advanced CIAM solutions in addressing identity challenges and creating a secure and employee-centric environment. By joining forces, both companies are poised to drive innovation, efficiency, and security in the corporate health management sector.
LoginRadius has also published a case study to highlight Health Vision's journey. You can read it from the LoginRadius official website.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
+1 844-625-8889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube