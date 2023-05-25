Industrial Truck Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Truck Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Truck Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial truck market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the global industrial truck market size is expected to grow to $30.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial truck market share. Major players in the market include Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Doosan Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation.

Industrial Truck Market Segments

By Type: Pallet Truck, Lifting Truck, Forklift Truck, Platform Truck, Other Types

By Power: Fuel Operated, Electric Operated

By Application: Mining Application, Logistics Application, Construction Application, Other Applications

By End-Use Industry: Aviation Industry, Construction Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Transport And Shipping Industry

These types of trucks are specialized goods carriers that are designed to carry materials within a factory. It is specially made for extra flexibility in movement across the factory. These trucks use mechanized pickup and de-loading.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Truck Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

