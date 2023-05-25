Serum Market Size Expected To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2027

Serum Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Serum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the serum market research. As per TBRC’s serum market forecast, the serum market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9% through the forecast period.

The rise in awareness about age-related skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest serum market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Bio-Techne Corporation, Atlas Biologicals Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Takara Bio Inc., PAN-Biotech GmbH.

Serum Market Segments

1) By Type: Bovine Serum, Fetal bovine (FBS), Other Types

2) By Inactivation Technique: Heat Inactivated, Non-Heat Inactivated

3) By Application: Biological Products, Research, Cell Culture, Biopharmaceutical Drugs, Vaccine Products, Diagnostic Products, Other Applications

This refers to the clear and liquid portion of blood that remains after blood cells and clotting proteins have been eliminated. It is used as a supplement to the basal growth medium in cell culture applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Serum Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

