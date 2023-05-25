Serum Market Size Expected To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Serum Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Serum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the serum market research. As per TBRC’s serum market forecast, the serum market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9% through the forecast period.
The rise in awareness about age-related skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest serum market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Bio-Techne Corporation, Atlas Biologicals Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Takara Bio Inc., PAN-Biotech GmbH.
Serum Market Segments
1) By Type: Bovine Serum, Fetal bovine (FBS), Other Types
2) By Inactivation Technique: Heat Inactivated, Non-Heat Inactivated
3) By Application: Biological Products, Research, Cell Culture, Biopharmaceutical Drugs, Vaccine Products, Diagnostic Products, Other Applications
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9432&type=smp
This refers to the clear and liquid portion of blood that remains after blood cells and clotting proteins have been eliminated. It is used as a supplement to the basal growth medium in cell culture applications.
Read More On The Global Serum Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/serum-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Serum Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dialysis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report
Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-bovine-serum-global-market-report
Cell Expansion Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-expansion-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC