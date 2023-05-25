Shared Vehicles Market Size Expected To Reach $243.94 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Shared Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Shared Vehicles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s shared vehicles market forecast, the shared vehicles market size is predicted to reach a value of $243.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global shared vehicles industry is due to growing travel and tourism activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest shared vehicles market share. Major shared vehicles companies include Sixt SE, Avis Budget Group, Lyft Inc., Hertz Corporation, Europcar Mobility Group, Uber Technologies Inc., Grab SG, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Careem.
Shared Vehicles Market Segments
● By Service: Car Rental, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing
● By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles), Micro Mobility
● By Propulsion: Electric Vehicles, IC Engine Vehicles
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Shared vehicles are vehicles that commuters use to get around without owning them individually. Compared to only using public transit, shared automobiles provide more flexibility and the comfort of a private vehicle. These systems are appealing because they have the ability to minimize a user's commuting expenditures, lessen the need for parking spaces in a community, improve general air quality, and make other modes of transportation, such as rail transit, easier to reach, and encourage their use.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Shared Vehicles Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Shared Vehicles Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
