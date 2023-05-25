DTC bespoke jeweller, MADLY raises new funding from East Ventures
MADLY is Singapore’s foremost bespoke jewellery design house and specialises in coloured gems. The investment from East Ventures will be for global expansion.
We are excited to be part of MADLY's journey and believe that investing in MADLY is an investment in the future of bespoke jewellery.”SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MADLY, Singapore’s foremost bespoke jewellery design house, today announced an investment received from East Ventures, a pioneering sector-agnostic venture capital firm that has supported over 300 tech companies across Southeast Asia. This funding serves as a vote of confidence from East Ventures to MADLY. With the support of the funds and the guidance of East Ventures' best operational practices, the nine-year-old bespoke jewellery brand is poised to accelerate its international expansion. This strategic partnership empowers the brand to reach its goal of becoming the world's premier international bespoke jewellery brand.
— Willson Cuaca, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at East Ventures
“I'm delighted that we are joining forces with East Ventures, a firm that fully aligns with our belief in investing in people. Their commitment to the human element of business sets East Ventures apart, positioning them as the ideal partner to catapult us into our next phase of growth. With their support, we're set to expand our reach globally and build an internationally recognized bespoke jewellery brand,” said Maddy Barber, Founder of MADLY.
Established in 2014, MADLY disrupted the diamond-centred jewellery sector in Singapore through its exceptional display of the finest 0.1% of coloured gemstones, from the ‘big three’ Sapphire, Ruby, and Emerald, to the new wave of rare gems such as Paraiba Tourmaline, Cobalt Spinel, and Tsavorite Garnet. MADLY offers unparalleled quality and value, not only in terms of gemstone quality and stellar designs that blend modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, but also in terms of the sentiment and story telling each unique jewel holds.
The luxury jewellery sector is experiencing a growing demand for bespoke, personalised jewellery and coloured gemstones, and MADLY is at the forefront of this trend. MADLY offers a seamless and immersive experience that involves the client at every step of the way. MADLY creates unique and thoughtfully designed hand-crafted jewellery pieces through this meticulous process, delivering unmatched value to its clients.
About MADLY
MADLY is a vibrant and colourful bespoke jeweller that has the finest 0.1% of coloured gems from around the world. First and foremost a design house, the MADLY bespoke experience breaks free from norms that people expect from luxury jewellery. Their bespoke, coloured gemstone pieces are made specially for each client; designed with bright, vivid colours to celebrate an occasion, crafted with all their tiniest quirks in mind and made to last generation after generation. Each unique MADLY creation is an expression of the client and their loved ones, handcrafted in 18K Gold and forged by the hands of master craftsmen. Today, with their own sourcing offices at the mines, world-class jewellery design team, GIA graduates, and even an in-house lapidarist, MADLY is well on its way to becoming the world’s premier international bespoke jewellery brand.
About East Ventures
East Ventures is a pioneering and leading sector-agnostic venture capital firm. Founded in 2009, East Ventures has transformed into a holistic platform that provides multi-stage investment, from Seed to Growth stage investments, for over 300 tech companies across Southeast Asia.
As an early believer in the startup ecosystem in Indonesia, East Ventures is the first investor of Indonesia's unicorn companies, namely Tokopedia and Traveloka. Other notable companies in East Ventures’ portfolio include Ruangguru, SIRCLO, Kudo (acquired by Grab), Loket (acquired by Gojek), Tech in Asia, Xendit, IDN Media, MokaPOS (acquired by Gojek), ShopBack, KoinWorks, Waresix, and Sociolla.
East Ventures was named the most consistent top performing VC fund globally by Preqin, and the most active investor in SEA and Indonesia by various media. Moreover, East Ventures is the first venture capital firm in Indonesia to sign the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) supported by the United Nations (UN). East Ventures is committed to achieving sustainable development and bringing positive impacts to society through its initiatives and ESG-embedded practices.
