John Massoud: Candidate for Senate in the 1st Senate District in Virginia
This year's elections will determine control of both houses of the Virginia General Assembly
As a Proven Conservative Candidate, I will pass legislation in the Virginia Senate which will improve the lives of our school kids and get the government off the backs of each Virginian.”WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A strong constitutional conservative, John Massoud has already proven his ability to listen and lead. When elected in 2020 to be the new Chairman of the 6th District Republican Committee, it was time to unite that committee. With patience, persistence, fence-mending, transparency, and leadership, Mr. Massoud quickly put together a wise and mature Executive Committee with whom he transformed the 6th District Committee so successfully he ran unopposed for re-election in 2022. The Republicans in the I-81 corridor from Roanoke to Frederick County have benefited from John's leadership.
— John Massoud
Now it's time for the voters to show our admiration and appreciation by nominating John Massoud to be the Republican nominee in the newly drawn 1st Senate District primary on June 20th. John's many years as a successful business executive gives him a clear understanding of the value of a dollar and the importance of budgetary spending restraint. In his time on the Strasburg Town Council he fought successfully to cut spending 5% while still providing all the necessary funding for the town. "As a Proven Conservative Candidate, I will pass legislation in the Virginia Senate which will improve the lives of our school kids and get the government off the backs of each Virginian", said candidate Massoud
What can we expect from Senator Massoud in Richmond the next four years? Common sense, traditional education focusing on the students as equal individuals and not on identity politics, sponsoring legislation to end abortion in Virginia, reigning in the big-tech oligarchs, standing squarely in support of the 2nd Amendment, measures to reduce regressive taxation (like the grocery tax) to help Virginians who are struggling with Biden's inflation, improved election integrity (like photo ID), and supporting legislation that will prevent a Governor from shutting churches and marginalizing Christians.
The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia is proud to have endorsed John Massoud for Senate in the 1st Senate District and the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is proud to announce our recent contribution to the Massoud campaign.
