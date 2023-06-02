Renova Energy Launches New Website
Educating homeowners and businesses about the benefits of going solar
We are pleased to have a website that reflects the deep passion and understanding Renova Energy has for solar and sustainable energy and to share everything we’ve learned through our time in business.”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A website that serves as an educational portal for those considering solar has been launched by Renova Energy, Riverside County’s leading solar installation company based in California’s desert region of the Coachella Valley. Drawn from their almost two decades as an award-winning company with expertise installing solar systems and batteries that withstand harsh desert conditions and produce maximum savings, the website provides invaluable information including a solar savings calculator.
— Vincent Battaglia, CEO of Renova Energy and author
Since beginning operation in 2006, Renova Energy has installed more than 85 megawatts of solar and enjoys stellar ratings on Yelp! and SolarReviews. In fact, more than 75% of their business comes from referrals of happy customers. SunPower has awarded the company numerous awards, such as: SunPower’s National Residential Dealer of the Year • SunPower’s National Residential Top Producer of the Year • SunPower’s National Commercial Intelegant Award • SunPower’s National Commercial Dealer of the Year and more. Recently SunPower made a minority investment in the company to solidify the bond between the two companies and offer a more seamless customer experience as Renova expands into the Arizona and Nevada desert regions.
CEO and author of “Cut the Cord: How to Achieve Energy Independence by Joining the Solar-Powered Microgrid Revolution,” Vincent Battaglia, stated, “We are very pleased to have a website that reflects the deep passion and understanding Renova Energy has for solar and sustainable energy. I’m pleased to share everything we’ve learned through our time in business with those still uncertain about solar.”
Renova Energy is a SunPower Elite Dealer backed by more than 300 employees, which means customers are assured to receive the most advanced, efficient, and best value solar system available. When a system is paired with battery storage, it provides additional savings and peace of mind should an outage occur.
Renova Energy is invested in their community, and works hard to make a difference, not just by saving money for families, businesses, and nonprofits while they help the environment but by being hands-on to improve lives. The company and its team members support organizations that help solve problems, including hunger, homelessness, disease, abandoned animals, equality, and more. They also pride themselves in training employees who want to join and move up in the growing solar industry.
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and the experience of SunPower for residential and commercial applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. With SunPower’s stellar reputation and an investment into Renova, this Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova Energy provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. Sister companies, RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems reproducing at top levels. Learn more at: renovaenergy.com
