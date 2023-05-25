BODY TALK ANIMATED Delivers Big Kid's Course in Body Language
Bestselling Authors of Adult Body Language Books Give Fundamentals of Body Language to Kids by Using Animated Film Examples and IllustrationsESTES PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of BODY TALK ANIMATED deepens Armin Lear Press’ commitment to serving children who face bullying and other threatening situations. It follows the English and Spanish editions of NOT EVERYONE IS NICE, warning children about “stranger danger,” as well as the paperback edition of THE EMPATHY ADVANTAGE. All three books give parents and teachers an age-appropriate way of communicating critical ideas on safety—as well as skills—to kids.
BODY TALK ANIMATED is aimed at middle-schoolers, although somewhat younger children with strong reading skills as well as older children with learning challenges related to understanding human behavior will benefit from the book.
Kids, teachers, parents, and school psychologists reviewed the book. Examples of comments are:
"This book would be fun for kids to use in learning about such an important piece of social interaction. Not only the pictures, diagrams, and graphics, but the tone of the writing is inviting to kids. It is light and serious at the same time which isn’t always an easy balance to strike."
Susan Anderson, school psychologist, Estes Park, CO.
"I think that this book would be a tremendous asset in a speech communications class. It might be the textbook or one of the textbooks for the entire class." John Higgins, retired teacher, Milton, MA
BODY TALK ANIMATED presents a FUN way to learn body language:
Face
Upper body
Navel down
After introducing readers to the FUN stuff, the book explores the world of animated films—learning body language from cars that have eyes, cats that fight duels, and an octopus who drives a truck!
Illustrations show what certain facial expressions and body movements mean to most people.
Exercises readers can do by themselves as well as with friends and family help them create a personalized body language book.
IMPORTANT sections describe situations involving trust: when to trust someone and when to back away.
Readers will also get good at knowing what their own body language tells other people about mood and intentions. In other words, it helps them get much better at communicating.
James O. (Jim) Pyle
Since his retirement from the US Army, Jim has trained professional audiences in many facets of Human Intelligence collection, in which body language plays a central role. A resident of Virginia, he is a father and the “G -Man” to “kids of my kids.” Jim is a patented inventor, actor, event DJ, and a lifelong auto racing fan.
Maryann Karinch
The author of 35 books, most of which focus on human behavior, Maryann has taught body language to groups of all ages—from senior staff at the Department of Homeland Security to students at George Mason University and families at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. She resides in Colorado.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear Press released it first book in May 2020 and has published 55 books as of this date. The number reflects the acquisition and issuing of second editions of the 5 top sellers for New Horizon Press, which closed its doors February 2021. Its founder has 30 years of publishing experience, and an executive editor with 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia and a design team based in Connecticut. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram, with selected titles also distributed in Spanish and German.
TITLE: BODY TALK ANIMATED
SUBTITLE: The Big Kid's Course in Body Language--FUN Fundamentals in your life and in animated movies
GENRE: Non-fiction, Middle-school
AUTHORS: James O. Pyle and Maryann Karinch
PUB DATE: May 23, 2023
ISBN: Paperback - 9781956450743; Ebook - 9781956450750
PRICE $16.00; $4.99
