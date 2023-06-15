Rare Nest Gallery in Chicago Champions Community-Based Programming

Rare Nest Gallery Presents Lectures Films Receptions Bringe Lovers Discourse Installation Rare Nest Gallery Rare Nest Gallery Mural Kits

From free mural kits for kids during the pandemic lockdown, to advocacy for neighborhood historic preservation, Rare Nest Gallery builds community.

Rare Nest artist's lives are at the center of our inquiry. Life and art can't be separated in modern life.” — Gallery Director Keith Bringe

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- About Rare Nest

Located in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, Rare Nest Gallery opened in the Fall of 2017. Since then, the Gallery has mounted 19 major exhibitions and produced over sixty events including the world premiers of documentary films and music along with lectures and readings. Rare Nest is a retail art enterprise, welcoming novice and seasoned collectors. In addition to a lovingly restored 19th century storefront interior, rarenestgallery.com offers original artwork. Rare Nest represents 10 established, living artists and 3 important estates.

The gallery endeavors to be an integrative partner with community-based organizations through philanthropic engagement and other support. From free mural kits for kids during the pandemic lockdown to advocacy for neighborhood historic preservation, Rare Nest Gallery builds community. The Gallery also serves as the public home for a poetry publishing collective.

About Rare Nest Gallery Founder / Director Keith Bringe

A native Chicagoan, Keith Bringe studied art history and museum administration and worked in non-profit administration for over 30 years, in the fields of historic preservation, family violence, the arts and HIV/AIDS. From 2008 to 2015, Keith served as Director of the Chicago Art Deco Survey Project which documented, researched and cataloged over 900 area buildings, sites and monuments, 200 artists and 150 manufacturers from the modern period 1915 - 1945. The Art Deco Survey forms the basis of the upcoming book “Art Deco Chicago” (2018, City Files). Previously, from 2002 to 2006, Keith served as Executive Director of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Bringe is a past board member of the Society of Architectural Historians Chicago Chapter and served as co-president of the Chapter from 2006–2010. Keith consulted on documentary films such as “Louis Sullivan: The Struggle for American Architecture” and “Robert A. M. Stern: Presence of the Past” for WTTW and others. He served as Executive Producer of the feature length documentary “Out of the Box: Ending the Cycle of Incarceration”. Bringe has lectured for Alliance Francaise, the Coalition of Art Deco Societies at Havana Cuba, the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Chicago Art Deco Society, Landmarks Illinois, among others. His architectural photography has been published internationally. Bringe is also a working artist.

Keith reflects, "Rare Nest artist's lives are at the center of our inquiry. Life and art can't be separated in modern life."

Rare Nest Presents Panel Discussion: Inherited Artist's Collections