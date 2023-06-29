Introducing Straato: A New Digital Asset that Only Goes Up In Value Through Trading

Straato Logo The Straato Dashboard makes trading Straato, viewing historical data, and analyzing critical market parameters easy and fun! Straato is a centralized, cyclical Marketplace economy, with transparency as a priority. Straato assets cannot leave our platform and may only be traded within specific cycles. The reset, offer queue, and third-party payment processor form core components of our system.

The Straato Marketplace is a centralized, cyclical, strategy Marketplace platform for exchanging Straato assets that only increase in value through trading.

Financial value is solely derived from demand. On this principle, we can build a new, more creative, more accessible economy for all. We envision Straato as a catalyst for a new Market Revolution.” — Straato Founders

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sign up to join Straato and earn free assets at straato.com ! Read on to learn more.A digital asset that only goes up through trading shouldn’t exist. But it does now! Leveraging the idea that financial value is derived solely from demand, the Straato Marketplace makes such an asset a reality. Our goal is to redefine economics and demonstrate to the world that alternative economies are possible. Our current global system of trading and finance is just one of an infinite number of permutations of economic possibilities. Straato defies the most fundamental principles of Economics 101 in an effort to amplify ideas necessary to create a new, more accessible, more creative global economy. Are you ready to join the Market Revolution?What is Straato and the Straato Marketplace?Straato are digital assets that only go up through trading. Straato assets, however, can only be exchanged inside of the Straato Marketplace. The Straato Marketplace is the worlds’ first centralized, cyclical, strategy Marketplace dedicated to the exchange of Straato assets. Think of the Straato Marketplace as a game-like environment for the exchange of Straato assets — like a trading strategy game, but with real stakes.Centralized Marketplace: All Straato digital assets are uniform and stored on a centralized database, maintained and operated by the Straato Marketplace. Straato assets cannot leave and have no value outside of the Straato Marketplace.Cyclical Marketplace: No asset can increase forever! When demand decreases below a threshold, the Marketplace resets to a minimum price to start a new cycle, lending the Marketplace its cyclical nature. Straato temporarily leaves circulation during these resets. Think of the Straato Marketplace as operating in separate, consecutive periods of trading during which assets solely increase in value through trading.Strategy Marketplace: The Straato Marketplace gives rise to a variety of unique intellectual puzzles, involving game theory and more, that make the Marketplace very exciting! We aspire to form a Marketplace Community on Discord for users to discuss strategies and techniques! Straato is the ultimate strategy economy — there are no external factors to disrupt the marketplace, only you competing against other users, your strategy against theirs. Only the smartest will triumph!How does Straato work?The Straato Marketplace is a patent-pending system with a number of important components. It is important to understand Straato as a mode-based system, operating in “startup”, “normal”, “selloff”, and “pause” modes, which define the framework of our system. You can read about each mode in our User Docs at docs.straato.com The Offer Queue and the Reset are the primary mechanisms by which the Straato Marketplace works in Normal mode. Straato assets are always exchanged via a mechanism called the Offer Queue. When a user seeks to sell a Straato asset, they must list the asset for sale at the end of the Offer Queue. All purchases take assets from the front of the Offer Queue. In this way, Straato reverses our traditional buy-first economy, instead operating as a sell-first system. The Straato Marketplace imposes a number of restrictions on the Offer Queue to ensure that the mechanism works properly. These restrictions pertain to asset prices, numbers of assets at individual prices, and the order of the queue, which is always ordered from lowest price to highest price to ensure that asset prices always increase.As the market price of Straato increases, according to the mechanisms of the offer queue, demand for Straato will inevitably decrease at some point. Similarly, if users stop selling Straato, supply will diminish. When demand or supply drops below a predefined threshold, the Straato Marketplace undergoes a “Reset”. No asset can go up forever! The Reset allows the Marketplace to function in perpetuity, so that some users are not stuck with illiquid Straato forever and others are not trapped out of the economy. This makes Straato a “cyclical” marketplace, divided into periods between Resets called “cycles”.How Do I Get Started and Earn Free Assets?Getting started with Straato is easy. Simply go to our website at straato.com and sign up. During the signup process, you will be required to confirm your email address and set up TOTP hardware-based authentication with Google Authenticator or an equivalent app. This helps to ensure that your individual Straato account is secure and also contributes to protecting our Marketplace from misuse.Once you have completed the full signup process, you will receive free Straato assets for joining. Better yet, you will also receive a referral link and referral QR code that you may distribute on social media, to friends, or anyone else you would like! When a user registers for Straato with your referral link/code, you will receive additional free Straato assets!Straato assets will only be awarded for free for a limited time — during our “startup” period. No trading will occur during this period of time. No more free assets will be distributed after we begin trading!The Ultimate Strategy EconomyWith its unique properties, the Straato Marketplace represents an ideal environment for strategic trading, both from a practical and theoretical lens. The Straato Marketplace creates several unique problems and challenges for users to consider when crafting Straato trading strategies. One of these puzzles is the Prisoners’ Dilemma, a popular thought experiment in game theory. It also happens to be at the core of what makes Straato so exciting.Think carefully and judge the actions of other owners — the shrewdest individuals will have the most fun and success in Straato! This is what makes it such a uniquely strategic economy — there is no chance, no external factors, only mind against mind in the ultimate economic strategy competition!ConclusionThank you so much for reading! Our goal is to excite and inspire you about future possibilities — we hope that you will consider joining Straato and help pave the way for a new Market Revolution! Check out Straato on Instagram @realstraato , visit our website at straato.com to sign up, and review our User Guides at docs.straato.com for more information!

