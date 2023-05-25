Couture Pattern Museum Hosts Final Viewing of Coronation Couture Exhibition
Final Exhibition: Historic Coronation Robe and Patterns at Couture Pattern Museum
The Couture Pattern Museum brings history to life, illustrating the beauty and craftsmanship in royal couture through our patterns.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Couture Pattern Museum's highly acclaimed Coronation Couture exhibition, featured on His Majesty's official Coronation Website, is set to host its final display on June 1, 2023. This exhibition is part of Santa Barbara's popular 1st Thursday Artwalk, taking place from 5 to 8 pm at Workzones in the Paseo Nuevo Mall.
The Coronation Couture exhibition showcases the unique Coronation robe for peeresses, controversially banned and then reinstated by King Charles III during his recent coronation. This robe, designed by Norman Hartnell in 1953, was selected and approved by Queen Elizabeth II for her coronation. It now serves as a symbol of historical significance for Vicountesses and Baronesses. Queen Elizabeth II initiated the creation of this special robe in response to the challenges faced by the peeresses of the Realm, who did not own or could not afford traditional regalia for her coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953.
Born from the creative brilliance of Sir Norman Hartnell, the renowned dressmaker to the Queen and British royalty, the robe design was selected from six proposed options. The Earl Marshal shortlisted two designs, from which the Queen chose the final one. This decision led to a unique sewing pattern for peeresses, a copy of which is held by the Couture Pattern Museum.
The Couture Pattern Museum meticulously recreated the robe in their Santa Barbara Atelier, following the original line-by-line instructions from the rare pattern. Woman's Illustrated released the robe as a sewing pattern in 1952, making it accessible to impoverished peeresses. The exhibition also showcases a Coronation Gown designed by Norman Hartnell for the peeresses and a British Red Cross toile from 1953. A sample of the original purple Robe of Estate velvet worn by Queen Elizabeth II, produced by prestigious robe makers Ede and Ravenscroft, forms part of the exhibit.
In a recent conversation regarding the Coronation Couture exhibition, the founder of the Couture Pattern Museum remarked, "The Couture Pattern Museum brings history to life, illustrating the beauty and craftsmanship in royal couture through our patterns."
For those unable to attend the event in person, the Couture Pattern Museum offers a special online tour. This allows global audiences to appreciate the exhibits. A donation of $19.99 provides full access to this online tour, supporting the museum's ongoing research and exhibitions. Founding members and blog readers receive this tour at no additional cost as part of their regular monthly subscription, priced at $25 and $5 respectively.
The Coronation Couture exhibition was featured live on Santa Barbara's KEYT news station in May. The information curated in this exhibition tells a unique, untold story of restoring a couture coronation spectacle amid British post-war impoverishment, making it an unforgettable historical experience.
The Couture Pattern Museum invites you to explore, engage, and learn about the intricate designs and historical significance of these fashion artifacts that have shaped coronation couture.
The Couture Pattern Museum is dedicated to preserving and exhibiting haute couture sewing patterns and fashion designs, celebrating the historical and artistic relevance of the democratization of couture throughout the ages.
