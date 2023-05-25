Beddown calls for urgent measures to address homeless life expectancy

Brisbane Beddown Venue Norm McGillivray Beddown Founder Beddown & Change47 logos

Beddown has launched its Change47 campaign to support people impacted by homelessness

IPSWICH, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- 47 is the average life expectancy of people who are homeless in Australia. This is a shocking disparity of more than 30 years compared with the general population. Beddown which is part of a national charity organisation inCommunity Inc , has launched its Change47 campaign to raise awareness and funds to support people impacted by homelessness. The campaign, which runs until June 30th, aims to address the shocking average life expectancy of 47 for homeless Australians and the worsening housing crisis.According to Beddown founder Norm McGillivray, "I lost my father, who was homeless on the streets of London, at the age of 42 from a heart attack. It's shocking that in all these years, the situation for homeless people hasn't improved."The Change47 campaign offers multiple ways to get involved, including the "Give47" campaign, which encourages people to donate $47 to Beddown, with the goal of raising $4.7 million to open six new venues across Queensland. The first will be a women only venue, set to open in Ipswich within months with potential venues being considered from Cairns to the Gold Coast.Beddown provides safe and secure pop-up accommodation for those who are sleeping rough, as well as access to a range of health and social services. Kim, a Beddown Breakfast Club guest is 41 and sleeping in a tent in Ipswich, shares her experience, "The winter is freezing. Please help, we’re all human."With homelessness growing at an alarming rate over the last four years in Queensland, it is crucial to find solutions for the most vulnerable. Based on the best available data, it is estimated that around 90 people died in Queensland while experiencing homelessness in 2020.CEO of inCommunity Paul Tommasini stated: "We try and inspire people to believe in themselves. That can be really hard when you are sleeping rough. We can change lives and save lives, starting with a safe and comfortable place to sleep."To learn more about the Change47 campaign and to support the cause, visit the newly launched website, www.change47.org.au , and use the hashtag #Change47 to help spread the word.

