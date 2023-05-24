Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,919 in the last 365 days.

2023 First Circuit Law Day Art Contest Winners Announced

Split photo: Left image: Crayon drawing titled “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration,” portraying three triangular frames; Top frame: Civility, with planets of the solar system looking down on a gathering of people; Left frame: Civics, with police making an arrest; Right frame: Collaboration at a school. Right image: Crayon drawing of a collage of images including a gavel, ink bottle, feather quill, an eagle, a hand with Lady Justice drawn on it, and the words “Collaboration, Civics, Law Day May 1, etc., with American flag in background.

Art work by Third to Fifth Grade winner, Lucy Grant (left), and Sixth to Eighth Grade winner, Keahi Yuen (right).

Lucy Grant, a fourth grader at Aliʻiōlani Elementary School, and Keahi Yuen, an eighth grader at Maryknoll School, took the top prizes in this year’s First Circuit Law Day Art Contest.

The First Circuit Court celebrated Law Day 2023 by inviting all Oʻahu students in grades three to eight to showcase their creativity and talent with artistic interpretations of the Law Day theme: “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.” This year’s theme highlighted how rebuilding trust in our institutions, respect for one another, and our willingness to collaborate to address the challenges that face our nation are important features in preserving our democracy and republic.

First Circuit judges graded entries based on originality, creativity, and visual impact.

First, second, and third place winners each received a Law Day certificate, gift card, and Law Day medal. Their artwork will also be displayed in one of Oahu’s courthouses during the next year.

Please enjoy the winning posters:

Third to Fifth Grade Category:

First Place – Lucy Grant, Aliʻiōlani Elementary School | Fourth Grade

Crayon drawing titled “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration,” portraying three triangular frames; Top frame: Civility, with planets of the solar system looking down on a gathering of people; Left frame: Civics, with police making an arrest. Collaboration at a school. By artist Lucy Grant.
Second Place – Emi Nacario, Ala Wai Elementary School | Third Grade

Magic marker drawing of a colorful images, including rainbows, clouds, hearts, and two young girls near flowers with the words “Cornerstones of Democracy, Civics, Civility, and Collaboration,” on a purple background in a fancy yellow frame. By artist Emi Nacario.

Third Place – Zenkai Heshiki, Ala Wai Elementary School | Third Grade

Crayon drawing titled “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration,” portraying a sunny day outside with people flying a kite, a butterfly, a helicopter carrying an American flag banner, a four-propeller drone, someone entering a government building. By artist Zenkai Heshiki.

Sixth to Eighth Grade Category:

First Place – Keahi Yuen, Maryknoll School | Eighth Grade

Crayon drawing of a collage of images including a gavel, ink bottle, feather quill, an eagle, a hand with Lady Justice drawn on it, and the words “Collaboration, Civics, Law Day May 1, etc., with American flag in background. By artist Keahi Yuen.

Second Place – Ella Quemuel-Labrador, Maryknoll School | Eighth Grade

Drawing of Uncle Sam standing behind a partition labeled “Civics,” a Black woman standing behind a partition labeled “Civility,” and Lady Liberty standing behind a partition labeled “Collaboration.” Below the three partitions are the words “Law Day May 1” and the opening line of the Declaration of Independence. By artist Ella Quemuel-Labrador.

Third Place – Penelope Oishi, ʻEwa Makai Middle School | Seventh Grade

Magic marker drawing of young men and women of different races with arms around each other’s shoulders; behind a Black and American Indian woman clasp hands, with American flag where stars are replaced with the words “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration,” in background. By artist Penelope Oishi.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

2023 First Circuit Law Day Art Contest Winners Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more