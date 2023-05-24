2023 First Circuit Law Day Art Contest Winners Announced

Art work by Third to Fifth Grade winner, Lucy Grant (left), and Sixth to Eighth Grade winner, Keahi Yuen (right).

Lucy Grant, a fourth grader at Aliʻiōlani Elementary School, and Keahi Yuen, an eighth grader at Maryknoll School, took the top prizes in this year’s First Circuit Law Day Art Contest.

The First Circuit Court celebrated Law Day 2023 by inviting all Oʻahu students in grades three to eight to showcase their creativity and talent with artistic interpretations of the Law Day theme: “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.” This year’s theme highlighted how rebuilding trust in our institutions, respect for one another, and our willingness to collaborate to address the challenges that face our nation are important features in preserving our democracy and republic.

First Circuit judges graded entries based on originality, creativity, and visual impact.

First, second, and third place winners each received a Law Day certificate, gift card, and Law Day medal. Their artwork will also be displayed in one of Oahu’s courthouses during the next year.

Please enjoy the winning posters:

Third to Fifth Grade Category:

First Place – Lucy Grant, Aliʻiōlani Elementary School | Fourth Grade



Second Place – Emi Nacario, Ala Wai Elementary School | Third Grade

Third Place – Zenkai Heshiki, Ala Wai Elementary School | Third Grade

Sixth to Eighth Grade Category:

First Place – Keahi Yuen, Maryknoll School | Eighth Grade

Second Place – Ella Quemuel-Labrador, Maryknoll School | Eighth Grade

Third Place – Penelope Oishi, ʻEwa Makai Middle School | Seventh Grade