DIC and Phase Change Solutions Announce Partnership to Decarbonize the Buildings and Construction Sector in Japan
We are very excited to partner with one of the world’s premier chemical companies, DIC, to commercialize our proven technology and solutions to tackle climate change in Japan.”ASHEBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DIC Corporation, a global leader in high performance materials, and Phase Change Solutions (PCS), a leading smart materials company, today announced a strategic partnership for commercializing thermal management solutions for the building and construction industry in Japan.
DIC’s leadership in and commitment to reduce CO₂ emissions makes it well positioned to address climate change, make technological progress accessible, and support health and safety, for its customers and partners.
PCS’ proprietary products, powered by its patented BioPCM® technology, are designed to absorb and release thermal energy at precise temperatures, enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce stress on HVAC systems in buildings, data centers and telecom shelters, as well as enable temperature control of pharmaceuticals and food products during transportation.
Commenting on the partnership, Managing Executive Officer in New Business Development Headquarters Kiyofumi Takano said, “In order to reduce CO2 emissions in the face of rising energy costs, it is important to reduce the consumption of energy used in daily life, and heat management is a promising technology to achieve this goal. We are confident that PCS solutions meet the challenges of the market and our customers, and we will continue our efforts to develop the market and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.”
Through this partnership, the two companies will deploy BioPCM® based products, specifically targeting the building, and telecom sector in Japan. Both DIC and PCS recognize the need to offer sustainable solutions to address climate change and advance the circular use of materials. Made from naturally available raw materials, BioPCM® based products are listed in the USDA’s bio-preferred list.
“We are very excited to partner with one of the world’s premier chemical companies, DIC, to commercialize our proven technology and solutions to tackle grand challenges in Japan like climate change and human health,” said Govi Rao, CEO of PCS.
About DIC Corporation:
DIC Corporation is one of the world’s leading fine chemicals companies and the core of the DIC Group, a multinational organization comprising over 190 companies, including Sun Chemical Corporation, in more than 60 countries and territories. The DIC Group is recognized as a global leader in the markets for a variety of products essential to modern lifestyles, including packaging materials, display materials such as those used in television and computer displays, and high-performance materials for smartphones and other digital devices, as well as for automobiles. Through such products, the Group endeavors to deliver safety and peace of mind, and color and comfort, to people everywhere. The DIC Group also seeks to contribute to a sustainable society by developing innovative products that respond to social change and which help address social imperatives. With annual consolidated net sales exceeding ¥1 trillion and 22,000-plus employees worldwide, we pledge to continue working in close cooperation with our customers wherever they are.
About PCS:
Phase Change Solutions (PCS) is a global leader in the development and supply of phase change materials (“PCMs”). The company’s proprietary PCMs, collectively referred to as BioPCM® have been certified to include 100% bio-based content and listed among the USDA’s BioPreferred® products. BioPCM® can be designed to store and release thermal energy at temperatures ranging from -75°C to 175°C enabling customers to lower operating costs, protect perishable food & pharma and reach their sustainable development goals (SDGs).
