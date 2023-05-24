Defying the Housing Frenzy: How One Realtor Made Her Home Shine Above the Rest
Defying the Housing Frenzy: How One Realtor Made Her Home Shine Above the Rest (Can a superhero save this listing?)FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the growing city of Aubrey, this brand-new home is defying the shortage of inventory in the current real estate market. But here's the twist - the real challenge is not the scarcity of homes, but the fierce competition posed by the builder right next door. Talk about a battle for supremacy!
Despite waiting a year and a half for their dream home to be built, and pouring over $45,000 worth of upgrades, this family is unfortunately having to move after only 8 months of living in it. It was a vision straight out of the pages of a comic book, complete with an Ethernet drop in every room, a media room with expanded square footage for heroic movie marathons, and a flex space converted into a full bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, fit for their beloved Grandma. But life had other plans, and the family found themselves needing to sell their beloved abode.
Enter Realtor Brittani Miller, armed with determination and a wicked sense of humor. Miller declares, The situation is simple - people are getting priced out of Frisco, but fear not! Aubrey is just next door, growing rapidly, and you can have nearly the same stunning model home for a fraction of the cost. Not only does this home boast a fantastic location, as it is Prosper, Celina and Frisco Adjacent (with Celina building a new fire station less than a mile away), but the value is off the charts. And guess what? The upgrades and specifications come at a fraction of the original cost. Miller chuckles, "They started building this masterpiece in 2021, and trust me, the $45,000 worth of upgrades were priced at 2021 rates. If you were to build something similar today, with inflation and skyrocketing prices, you'd be looking at a whopping $40,000 increase just for this home model and the upgrade costs have easily gone up to $60k if not more! It's like getting a superhero-worthy deal!"
To set this listing apart from the competition (we're looking at you, neighboring builder!), Miller concocted a brilliant plan. She coordinated a side-splitting photo shoot featuring none other than Black Panther himself. The king of Wakanda struck epic poses throughout the home, showcasing its magnificence while adding a dash of humor and excitement. It's a visual extravaganza that is sure to captivate potential buyers and have them saying, "Wakanda forever!"
With a price drop already in effect, this below-market-value home is poised to be snatched up by a lucky buyer who appreciates the extraordinary. So, fellow Dallas dwellers, prepare to be awestruck by the wonder and magic of this Wakanda-inspired residence. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Wakandan greatness. Schedule a viewing today and get ready to embark on an adventure of a lifetime!
About Dash the town:
Dash the Town is an innovative Real Estate Team based in Dallas, Texas. They are all about maximizing life's moments! They offer their expertise to help individuals "Dash the Town" by finding their dream homes, discovering the coolest events, and exploring the tastiest eateries.
As new twin parents, they understand the importance of family memories. Drawing inspiration from Linda Ellis' poem "The Dash," Dash the Town aims to assist clients in filling their lives with unforgettable experiences.
Dash the Town believes that one's home and community serve as the central hubs for creating lasting memories. They extensively explore different neighborhoods and their offerings, providing valuable insights to their clients. Continually venturing into the DFW metroplex, they curate a selection of top picks for date nights, family outings, fitness classes, and more, along with a weekly event list.
By choosing Dash the Town, clients not only acquire a home but also become part of a vibrant community. The team takes care of all the necessary details, allowing clients to fully embrace the present and create enduring memories.
Full Blog Article: https://www.dashthetown.com/post/unleashing-marvelous-vibes-save-your-vibranium-this-epic-home-is-a-steal-in-north-dfw
Full Listing Link: https://share.shoot2sell.com/925-west-dr-krugerville-tx-76227
Zillow Listing: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/925-West-Dr-Aubrey-TX-76227/338525281_zpid/?view=public
For more information about Dash the town and their services, please visit https://www.dashthetown.com/
