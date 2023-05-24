Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,850 in the last 365 days.

Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 11, 2023 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes
Withheld		 %
Withheld
Martin Schwartz         46,360,363 85.28 8,000,879 14.72
Alan Schwartz         46,358,600 85.28 8,002,642 14.72
Jeffrey Schwartz         45,725,115 84.11 8,636,127 15.89
Jeff Segel         46,360,897 85.28 8,000,345 14.72
Alain Benedetti         43,626,385 80.25 10,734,857 19.75
Brad A. Johnson         43,796,052 80.56 10,565,190 19.44
Sharon Ranson         46,884,115 86.25 7,477,127 13.75
Norman M. Steinberg         43,606,600 80.22 10,754,642 19.78
Maurice Tousson         45,793,265 84.24 8,567,977 15.76

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother’s Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc
Rick Leckner
514-245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
514-934-3034


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more